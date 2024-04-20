Cody Rhodes REACTS to Stone Cold Steve Austin Missing Out on Facing The Rock at WrestleMania 40

The ending of the WrestleMania 40 Sunday main event match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns was no less than the Hollywood movie Avengers: Endgame, where all the biggest names in WWE assembled to defeat the combined forces of Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Bloodline.

Legends John Cena and The Undertaker made appearances to help Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Bloodline.

Initially, Stone Cold Steve Austin was expected to make the last legendary appearance, but The Undertaker showed up and chokeslammed The Rock.

A report by WOR later suggested that Stone Cold and John Cena were the names planned to appear at the main event. However, Stone Cold and WWE could not reach a financial agreement, so The Undertaker replaced Rattlesnake at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes recently gave an interview to SI, where he expressed his views on Stone Cold Steve Austin not appearing at WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes said, "I'll say this. I know a lot of people talked about Stone Cold Steve Austin and him being there, him not being there, and stories and all that. I have nothing but love for Stone Cold. Again, he was the most profitable and unbelievable wrestler for his time."

"The Attitude Era has been held up against what we've been doing for so long. It's such a great feeling to know that we're now outperforming it. They set that bar for us, and they set this table for us, and now we're doing it all again. So nothing but love for The Texas Rattlesnake."

The Undertaker Reveals How He Got An Offer for WrestleMania 40

The Undertaker, who was the replacement for Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40, said on The Deadman Show, "I originally told Triple H, 'This isn't about me. If the guys want me involved in it, whatever I can do, let me know. If they don't, it ain't going to hurt my feelings. I'm good. Don't feel like there is any pressure.' It had gone back and forth. I get a text during Sunday, and that's when you see me get up."

