Cody Rhodes Reveals What Would Dusty Rhodes’ REACTION Be to His Current WWE Success Ahead of WrestleMania 40

It does not matter if Cody Rhodes loses or wins at WrestleMania 40 this Sunday against Roman Reigns; The American Nightmare has successfully cemented his name as one of the company's rising superstars.

The second run of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes has been impressive so far. Cody Rhodes has managed to break a significant record of winning two Royal Rumbles in a row. If Cody Rhodes defeats historic champions like Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, it will automatically list him as one of the greats.



Cody Rhodes has multiple times shared how he feels about his father, former WWE superstar Dusty Rhodes, and how he always wanted to make his father feel proud of him.

Unfortunately, Dusty Rhodes is no longer in the world to witness his son's success. Recently, while talking to The Athletic, Cody Rhodes revealed what Dusty Rhodes would think of seeing him succeed and become one of his generation's most popular professional wrestlers.



Cody Rhodes expressed, "If I saw him (Dusty Rhodes ) again or I had a dream and he was in it, the thought of explaining everything to him would be so difficult. I think he would have disagreed with so many of the decisions I made, but I also think he would 100% get it. If he saw that the two nights of WrestleMania were both main events by his youngest son, he'd get it."

Cody Rhodes Claims WrestleMania 40 Matches Will Be Game Changer

WrestleMania 40 is undoubtedly one of the best Mania's of all time, with some of the biggest stars on the card, exciting storylines from the saga between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, The Rock's in-ring return, and many more.

Fans and experts believe this WrestleMania will become one of the best WrestleMania of all time.



While talking about WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes expressed in an interview with The Athletic, "These matches on Saturday and Sunday will have more effect on the future of the business than any match in quite some time."

"I would hope my legacy as a father and husband is up there with my own dad's. And if Roman Reigns is going to be the most famous wrestler of our generation, I would like to be the guy who did the most for our generation."

