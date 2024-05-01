Emily Blunt Reveals ‘Staying Connected’ Is The Key To Her Happy Marriage To John Krasinski

Emily Blunt opens up about her marriage to John Krasinski while promoting her new movie, The Fall Guy. Blunt has been married to The Office actor for 14 years and reveals that the key to their happy marriage is “staying connected” to each other amidst tight work schedules.

In conversation with an entertainment portal at the Los Angeles premiere of the movie, the actress shared that it is essential to take time out for one another while away.

What did Emily Blunt say about her marriage to John Krasinski?

Speaking to the reporters present at the Dolby theatres, Blunt shared the secret to her happy marriage. The Devil Wears Prada star said, "Oh my God, we're like anyone else, really. You just have to keep checking in. You just have to stay connected.” The celebrities married at George Clooney’s estate in Italy on July 10, 2010. The couple shares two daughters.

While the actress is set to impress the audience with her character in The Fall Guy, the Quiet Place director prepares for his upcoming release, If, alongside Steve Carell, Ryan Reynolds, and Akwafina, among others. Krasinski also wrote and directed the animated film. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

In her interview with People Magazine, the Oppenheimer star revealed that she took suggestions from her husband while preparing to play the role of a director in her upcoming movie, in which she stars alongside Ryan Gosling.

Advertisement

Talking about her character, Blunt shared, “I am married to a director; I know what it's like to hold the tempest of the movie in your head, the pressures, and being pulled in a million directions.”

ALSO READ: The Fall Guy Review: Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's film has noble intentions but fails to recognize itself

What is The Fall Guy about?

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt starrer The Fall Guy is an action comedy directed by David Leitch. The movie will follow the story of a stuntman trapped in a dangerous mission in his real life. While his action-filled life will be tempting to watch, Gosling’s character will have a love angle with Blunt’s director role.

The film's official synopsis reads, “After leaving the business one year earlier, battle-scarred stuntman Colt Seavers springs back into action when the star of a big studio movie suddenly disappears. As the mystery surrounding the missing actor deepens, Colt soon finds himself ensnared in a sinister plot that pushes him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.”

The Fall Guy is set to hit theaters on May 3.

ALSO READ: 'I Don't Respect Chris Hemsworth’s Opinion': Emily Blunt And Ryan Gosling Roast Thor Star While Talking About Australia Visit For The Fall Guy