How Long Will Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 40 Match Last? WWE Report

We are not even hours away from witnessing one of the biggest WrestleManias of all time, WrestleMania 40. WWE is gearing up and trying to pull every possible move to make this year's WrestleMania 40 the biggest Showcase of Immortals of all time.

The main highlight of this year's WrestleMania 40 is the storyline of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Rock.

Fans are wondering if The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes can finally end his story of becoming the first WWE champion of the family by overcoming The Final Boss and defeating record-breaking WWE Undisputed champion Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will face each other on both nights of WrestleMania 40. On night one, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will face the team of Roman Reigns and The Rock to earn the benefit for WrestleMania night two.

On night two of WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will compete in a singles match for the WWE Undisputed championship.

A recent report by Sparkupwrestling suggests how long the night two match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns can last: "Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns was slated to run 55 minutes as of last week."

Advertisement

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns Rivalry Recap

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after six years at WrestleMania 38 and got a massive response from the WWE crowd. The American Nightmare then earned the respect of fans and established himself as the next big thing when he delivered a fantastic trilogy with Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes then managed to win Royal Rumble 2023 and faced Roman Reigns for the first time at WrestleMania 39. The match did not go the way Cody Rhodes planned, and with the help of his Bloodline, Roman Reigns retained his WWE Undisputed championship, and The Tribal Chief stood tall for the third time in a row as champion.

Throughout 2023, Cody Rhodes wrestled different WWE superstars, including Brock Lesnar, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Judgement Day, earning his spot at the top.

Rhodes then won Royal Rumble 2024 and earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the second time. Fans are now eager to see if Cody Rhodes can dethrone Roman Reigns, end his iconic reign, and start a new era in WWE.

ALSO READ: Jade Cargill REVEALS Why She Left EW and Joined WWE Before WrestleMania 40