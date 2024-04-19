Conor McGregor’s Sparring Partner Predicts How Notorious Will Finish With Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Are you ready for a comeback? Conor McGregor returns to the octagon after a tough loss to Dustin Poirier nearly three years ago. Set your calendars for June 29, 2024, when McGregor faces Michael Chandler at UFC 303. The showdown occurs at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with both fighters clashing at 170 lbs.

And who's backing McGregor wholeheartedly? None other than his recent sparring partner, Brendan Loughnane. Having trained with McGregor in Dubai, Loughnane is not just a witness to Conor's preparation; he's a believer in his knockout power. Could this fight mark a triumphant return for McGregor?

Chandler Coming in Hot? No Problem for McGregor’s Experience, Says Loughnane

Brendan Loughnane has seen enough to place his bets confidently. Having sparred with Conor McGregor in the heat of Dubai, Loughnane shared vivid details of their intense sessions, painting a picture of a fighter ready to reclaim his glory.

"I think he's going to knock the f*ck out of Michael Chandler, just overwhelms and batters him. I think he is too sharp and well-rounded," he declared emphatically. His admiration for McGregor's skill was clear as he elaborated on Conor's tactical advantages. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Loughnane believes McGregor's sharpness and well-rounded fighting style are key. He explained, "Chandler is going to come for a brawl, but Conor is too experienced on the outside."

Advertisement

According to Loughnane, this strategic edge will be Chandler’s undoing. He predicted a swift conclusion to the fight: "I think he will catch him on the way in, and then it's see you later."

These insights from Loughnane aren’t just offhand comments; they come from daily, grueling training sessions that not only tested their limits but also honed McGregor’s skills to a fine edge. With such firsthand knowledge of McGregor's capabilities, Loughnane’s predictions carry a weight that can’t be ignored.

As the fight night approaches, the question isn't just about who will win but how the battle will unfold with McGregor's renewed vigor and strategy. So, as we count down to June 29, the question remains: Will McGregor's return to the ring be the triumphant knockout Loughnane predicts?

Also Read: Arman Tsarukyan Says He Will Give McGregor V Chandler Ticket to Fan He Attacked at UFC 300

Advertisement

What are your thoughts? Join the conversation and don't miss what could be one of the most memorable fights in UFC history.