Arman Tsarukyan Reveals He Will Give Fan Who He Attacked at UFC 300 Ticket to Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan showed why he was regarded as a formidable championship mixed martial artist when he fought former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Arman Tsarukyan managed to defeat Charles Oliveira via a decision at UFC 300, and he is now the number one ranked UFC lightweight contender.

According to Arman himself, UFC approached him to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 just after he defeated Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. Arman and his team denied the offer, and the reason they gave for rejecting the fight was the time.

Arman Tsarukyan wants to give his best and prepare for Islam Makhachev, and for that, he needs some time. Tsarukyan has faced Islam in the past, where he gave him one of the most challenging fights in his UFC run.

Islam was the one who snatched the victory via the decision against Arman, but now Akhalkalaki is more hungry and prepared to face Islam.

Arman Tsarukyan in Trouble

At UFC 300, when Arman was walking down the ramp, a fan mocked him and in retaliation, Akhalkalaki launched a punch at the fan. Later, Dana White claimed they could get sued for Arman's action.

The fan who was attacked claimed he is not going to sue UFC or Arman for what happened at UFC 300, but he wants a ticket for Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor as compensation.

Recently, Arman Tsarukyan appeared on UFC Unfiltered, where he revealed he spoke to a fan whom he attacked. He will fulfill his demand and offer him a ticket for the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler UFC 303 pay-per-view. Arman even revealed he might face trouble from the commission for the incident at UFC 300.

Arman will face the winner of the main-event UFC Lightweight Champion, which is between champion Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. UFC 302 will be on June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States.

