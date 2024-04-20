Did Conor McGregor Surpass Christiano Ronaldo In Forbes Highest Paid List As He Promised Back In 2016?

Conor McGregor is arguably the most popular fighter that was birthed by the UFC. Making his debut in 2013, The Notorious has amassed a lot of memorable performances alongside the ventures outside of the octagon.

The fighter is also one of the wealthiest athletes in the world. His fight against Floyd Mayweather was rumored to offer a spectacular paycheck for McGregor. Besides that, The Notorious has launched several business endeavors that have allowed him to enter the Forbes list.

Did Conor McGregor keep the promise he made to Christiano Ronaldo?

Much Like The Notorious, Christiano Ronaldo has also contributed a great deal to the sport of football. The Portuguese player has managed to be listed under the Forbes’ Highest Paid Athletes List every year.

When Conor McGregor was preparing for his rematch against Nate Diaz, the Irishman had a chance of meeting Ronaldo. The two appeared to have a cordial interaction with each other.

In the video posted by The Mac Life in 2016, McGregor and Ronaldo were also witnessed discussing their positions on the Highest Paid Athletes List.

The Notorious said, “You were number one on Forbes List, I was like number thirty-five or something.” According to Forbes, Christiano Ronaldo topped the list in 2016 as he earned a whopping $88 million. Conor McGregor was placed in the 85th position making $22 million. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

“Maybe next year I’ll get you,” joked McGregor. As the professional footballer laughed it off, he failed to realize that the Irishman would eventually close the distance on him in the year 2018.

In a lengthy Instagram post prior to the report, McGregor wrote, “I am also really interested to see this years Forbes highest paid athletes list. I have now surpassed Christiano Ronaldo as I told him I would in 2016.”

This post was published following his million-dollar brand deals endorsing Burger King. The fighter also congratulated non-athletes who were revealed to have earned the number one rank on the Forbes List.

Although the Irishman failed to pass the footballer, McGregor was placed a spot behind Ronaldo in the year 2018. Christiano was ranked at the 3rd bracket with $108 million whilst the Irishman was coming in at the 4th spot earning a whopping $99 million.

Also read: Is Conor McGregor Married? All You Need to Know About Former UFC Champion's Love Life

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler declared official by Dana White

Meanwhile, a lightweight clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was said to take place at UFC 296 following the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the bout fell through and was not discussed to be held anytime soon.

At the recent UFC 300 post fight press conference, Dana White officially announced the fight to be held at UFC 303. He also announced Dustin Poirier vs Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title championship to be held before the aforementioned bout.

“June twenty-ninth, Conor vs Chandler,” revealed White as the reporters cheered on. This long-awaited fight has finally come to fruition following a plethora of back-and-forths.

The president of the UFC revealed McGregor’s several obligations outside the fighting endeavor to be the main cause for the delay of the fight.

Advertisement

Despite the commitments, Chandler appeared to be ready for this fight. Iron has spoken about his state of mind concerning the long-awaited fight on several occasions and witnessed being locked in and loaded to face McGregor.

Disregarding the delays, the fight is now official. Set to be held during the summer, McGregor and Chandler’s fight at 170 pounds is predicted to break records in the year 2024 surpassing the tremendous UFC 300.