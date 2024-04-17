Is Conor McGregor Married? All You Need to Know About Former UFC Champion's Love Life

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts. He is regarded as one of this generation's most entertaining mixed-material artists. The Notorious One is the most followed and highest-paid UFC fighter ever.

Conor McGregor's journey to the top is inspirational. From being a plumber in Ireland to being the highest-paid mixed martial artist in the UFC, his way to the top is a rollercoaster ride. Fans have questions about McGregor's personal life, and one of the most popular questions about former UFC champion Conor McGregor is whether he is married.

The answer is 'No'. Conor McGregor is not married, but that doesn't mean he is single. The 155-pound king is dating his long-time girlfriend, Dee Devlin. Mystic Mac and Dee have been dating since 2008 when McGregor struggled before he landed at UFC.

In 2020, Conor McGregor proposed to Dee Devlin, and both announced their engagement. McGregor and Devlin are not in a rush to get married; Dee Devlin and Conor are blessed with four kids, three boys and one girl.

While talking about getting married, Conor McGregor stated while talking to Extra TV in 2021, "My wedding is going to be extravagant, that's for damn sure; we are going to have the best of the best and then more of the best. We have to find the location; it's going to be Ireland. I'm going to get married in the Emerald Isle, and then figure it out, so it's a big process. Let's see what happens. I'm ready for it all."

Conor McGregor's Net Worth

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Conor McGregor's estimated net worth is around $200 million. His combat sports career, business ventures, whiskey brand Proper Twelve, and others significantly contribute to his massive net worth.

Per reports, Conor McGregor earned $100 million for his cross-boxing match against legendary undefeated boxer Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.

After almost three years, McGregor will return to Octagon at the UFC 303 event in June and face Michael Chandler at 170 weight class.

