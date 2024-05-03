Daniel Radcliffe Wins Tony Nomination For New York Theater Play Merrily We Roll Along

Daniel Radcliffe got his first Tony nomination for his role in a popular Broadway show called Merrily We Roll Along. This award nomination marks his first one ever!

After finishing his time as Harry Potter, Radcliffe took on many acting jobs. He often picked roles that were challenging and different from what people expected. This is his fifth time performing on Broadway since 2008.

On receiving the nomination, Radcliffe said, "I have always felt like doing stage and particularly doing it here has been such a huge part of my career and sort of like finding out who I was as an actor outside of Harry Potter," per CNA Lifestyle.

Daniel Radcliffe has focused a lot on theater after the Harry Potter movies. He recently got his first Tony nomination for his role in the musical Merrily We Roll Along..

He started doing theater in 2007 with a play called Equus. Then, in 2011, he did a famous play called How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Since then, he's done a mix of different kinds of plays. Some are serious, like The Cripple of Inishmaan, while others are more experimental, like The Lifespan of a Fact. He's been a valuable part of the New York theater scene for a long time.

Merrily We Roll Along is a musical from 1981 about the slow breakdown of a friendship between three people. In this new version, Radcliffe plays a character named Charley Kringas, who is a writer of songs and plays.

The New York Times' theater critic, Jesse Green, gave Radcliffe a big thumbs up for his performance. He said Radcliffe showed great cleverness and humility in his role. Green especially loved how Radcliffe sang his character’s big song in the show.

This year, the Tony nominations showed love to a variety of shows and actors, including some well-known celebrities like Rachel McAdams, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Paulson, and Jessica Lange.

The 77th Tony Awards were announced on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Winners will be announced on June 16, 2024. The award show will air live on CBS and paramount+.

Tony Awards Nomination 2024 Complete List

Best New Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

Best New Musical

Hell's Kitchen

The Outsiders

Water for Elephants

Suffs

Best Revival of a Musical

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

The Who's Tommy

Merrily We Roll Along

Best Revival of a Play

An Enemy of the People

Appropriate

Purlie Victorious

Best Book of a Musical

Hell's Kitchen by Kristoffer Diaz

Kristoffer Diaz The Notebook by Bekah Brunstetter

Water for Elephants by Rick Elice

The Outsiders by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine

Suffs by Shaina Taub

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Leslie Odom Jr in Purlie Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

William Jackson Harper in Uncle Vanya

Jeremy Strong in An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg in Patriots

Liev Schreiber in Doubt: A Parable

Best Leading Actress in Play

Jessica Lange in Mother Play

Sarah Paulson in Appropriate

Betsy Aidem in Prayer for the French Republic

Rachel McAdams in Mary Jane

Amy Ryan in Doubt: A Parable

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Maleah Joi Moon in Hell's Kitchen

Eden Espinosa in Lempicka

Maryann Plunkett in The Notebook

Kelli O'Hara in Days of Wine and Roses

Gayle Rankin in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Jonathan Groff in Merrily We Roll Along

Brody Grant in The Outsiders

Eddie Redmayne in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Dorian Harewood in The Notebook

Brian d'Arcy James in Days of Wine and Roses

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Celia Keenan-Bolger in Mother Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine in Doubt: A Parable

Sarah Pidgeon in Stereophonic

Kara Young in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Juliana Canfield in Stereophonic

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Eli Gelb in Stereophonic

Jim Parsons in Mother Play

Will Brill in Stereophonic

Corey Stoll in Appropriate

Tom Pecinka in Stereophonic

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Kecia Lewis in Hell's Kitchen

Bebe Neuwirth in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Lindsay Mendez in Merrily We Roll Along

Amber Iman in Lempicka

Nikki M James in Suffs

Shoshana Bean in Hell's Kitchen

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer in Monty Python's Spamalot

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Daniel Radcliffe in Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Brandon Victor Dixon in Hell's Kitchen

Joshua Boone in The Outsiders

Sky Lakota-Lynch in The Outsiders

Roger Bart in Back the Future: The Musical

Best Direction - Play

Anne Kauffman for Mary Jane

Daniel Aukin for Stereophonic

Kenny Leon for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Whitney White for Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Lila Neugebauer for Appropriate

Best Direction - Musical

Michael Greiff for Hell's Kitchen

Leigh Silverman for Suffs

Jessica Stone for Water for Elephants

Maria Friedman for Merrily We Roll Along

Danya Taymor for The Outsiders

Best Orchestrations

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Stereophonic

Merrily We Roll Along

Hell's Kitchen

Best Choreography

The Outsiders

Water for Elephants

Hell's Kitchen

Illinoise

Here Lies Love

Best Costume Design - Play

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Stereophonic

Appropriate

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Best Costume Design - Musical

The Great Gatsby

Suffs

Hell's Kitchen

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Water for Elephants

Best Original Score for Theatre

Here Lies Love

Stereophonic

The Outsiders

Days of Wine and Roses

Suffs

Best Scenic Design - Play

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

Appropriate

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Stereophonic

Best Scenic Design - Musical

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Here Lies Love

Hell's Kitchen

Lempicka

Water for Elephants

The Outsiders

Back to the Future: The Musical

Best Lighting Design - Play

An Enemy of the People

Grey House

Appropriate

Stereophonic

Prayer for the French Republic

Best Lighting Design - Musical

Water for Elephants

Hell's Kitchen

The Outsiders

Illinoise

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Best Sound Design - Play

Grey House

Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Stereophonic

Appropriate

Mary Jane

Best Sound Design - Musical

Hell's Kitchen

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Merrily We Roll Along

Here Lies Love

The Outsiders

