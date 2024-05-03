Daniel Radcliffe Wins Tony Nomination For New York Theater Play Merrily We Roll Along

Daniel Radcliffe Earns First Ever Tony Nomination For Merrily We Roll Along; Deets Here
Daniel Radcliffe's first Tony nomination comes for his role in the Broadway hit Merrily We Roll Along.
After finishing his time as Harry Potter, Radcliffe took on many acting jobs. He often picked roles that were challenging and different from what people expected. This is his fifth time performing on Broadway since 2008.
On receiving the nomination, Radcliffe said, "I have always felt like doing stage and particularly doing it here has been such a huge part of my career and sort of like finding out who I was as an actor outside of Harry Potter," per CNA Lifestyle.
He started doing theater in 2007 with a play called Equus. Then, in 2011, he did a famous play called How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Since then, he’s done a mix of different kinds of plays. Some are serious, like The Cripple of Inishmaan, while others are more experimental, like The Lifespan of a Fact. He’s been a valuable part of the New York theater scene for a long time.
Merrily We Roll Along is a musical from 1981 about the slow breakdown of a friendship between three people. In this new version, Radcliffe plays a character named Charley Kringas, who is a writer of songs and plays.
The New York Times' theater critic, Jesse Green, gave Radcliffe a big thumbs up for his performance. He said Radcliffe showed great cleverness and humility in his role. Green especially loved how Radcliffe sang his character’s big song in the show.
This year, the Tony nominations showed love to a variety of shows and actors, including some well-known celebrities like Rachel McAdams, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Paulson, and Jessica Lange.
The 77th Tony Awards were announced on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Winners will be announced on June 16, 2024. The award show will air live on CBS and paramount+.
Tony Awards Nomination 2024 Complete List
Best New Play
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Mary Jane
- Mother Play
- Prayer for the French Republic
- Stereophonic
Best New Musical
- Hell's Kitchen
- The Outsiders
- Water for Elephants
- Suffs
Best Revival of a Musical
- Gutenberg! The Musical!
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- The Who's Tommy
- Merrily We Roll Along
Best Revival of a Play
- An Enemy of the People
- Appropriate
- Purlie Victorious
Best Book of a Musical
- Hell's Kitchen by Kristoffer Diaz
- The Notebook by Bekah Brunstetter
- Water for Elephants by Rick Elice
- The Outsiders by Adam Rapp and Justin Levine
- Suffs by Shaina Taub
Best Leading Actor in a Play
- Leslie Odom Jr in Purlie Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- William Jackson Harper in Uncle Vanya
- Jeremy Strong in An Enemy of the People
- Michael Stuhlbarg in Patriots
- Liev Schreiber in Doubt: A Parable
Best Leading Actress in Play
- Jessica Lange in Mother Play
- Sarah Paulson in Appropriate
- Betsy Aidem in Prayer for the French Republic
- Rachel McAdams in Mary Jane
- Amy Ryan in Doubt: A Parable
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
- Maleah Joi Moon in Hell's Kitchen
- Eden Espinosa in Lempicka
- Maryann Plunkett in The Notebook
- Kelli O'Hara in Days of Wine and Roses
- Gayle Rankin in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
- Jonathan Groff in Merrily We Roll Along
- Brody Grant in The Outsiders
- Eddie Redmayne in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Dorian Harewood in The Notebook
- Brian d'Arcy James in Days of Wine and Roses
Best Featured Actress in a Play
- Celia Keenan-Bolger in Mother Play
- Quincy Tyler Bernstine in Doubt: A Parable
- Sarah Pidgeon in Stereophonic
- Kara Young in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Juliana Canfield in Stereophonic
Best Featured Actor in a Play
- Eli Gelb in Stereophonic
- Jim Parsons in Mother Play
- Will Brill in Stereophonic
- Corey Stoll in Appropriate
- Tom Pecinka in Stereophonic
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
- Kecia Lewis in Hell's Kitchen
- Bebe Neuwirth in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Lindsay Mendez in Merrily We Roll Along
- Amber Iman in Lempicka
- Nikki M James in Suffs
- Shoshana Bean in Hell's Kitchen
- Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer in Monty Python's Spamalot
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
- Daniel Radcliffe in Merrily We Roll Along
- Steven Skybell in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Brandon Victor Dixon in Hell's Kitchen
- Joshua Boone in The Outsiders
- Sky Lakota-Lynch in The Outsiders
- Roger Bart in Back the Future: The Musical
Best Direction - Play
- Anne Kauffman for Mary Jane
- Daniel Aukin for Stereophonic
- Kenny Leon for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Whitney White for Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Lila Neugebauer for Appropriate
Best Direction - Musical
- Michael Greiff for Hell's Kitchen
- Leigh Silverman for Suffs
- Jessica Stone for Water for Elephants
- Maria Friedman for Merrily We Roll Along
- Danya Taymor for The Outsiders
Best Orchestrations
- Illinoise
- The Outsiders
- Stereophonic
- Merrily We Roll Along
- Hell's Kitchen
Best Choreography
- The Outsiders
- Water for Elephants
- Hell's Kitchen
- Illinoise
- Here Lies Love
Best Costume Design - Play
- An Enemy of the People
- Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Stereophonic
- Appropriate
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Best Costume Design - Musical
- The Great Gatsby
- Suffs
- Hell's Kitchen
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Water for Elephants
Best Original Score for Theatre
- Here Lies Love
- Stereophonic
- The Outsiders
- Days of Wine and Roses
- Suffs
Best Scenic Design - Play
- An Enemy of the People
- Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Appropriate
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Stereophonic
Best Scenic Design - Musical
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Here Lies Love
- Hell's Kitchen
- Lempicka
- Water for Elephants
- The Outsiders
- Back to the Future: The Musical
Best Lighting Design - Play
- An Enemy of the People
- Grey House
- Appropriate
- Stereophonic
- Prayer for the French Republic
Best Lighting Design - Musical
- Water for Elephants
- Hell's Kitchen
- The Outsiders
- Illinoise
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Sound Design - Play
- Grey House
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Stereophonic
- Appropriate
- Mary Jane
Best Sound Design - Musical
- Hell's Kitchen
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Merrily We Roll Along
- Here Lies Love
- The Outsiders
