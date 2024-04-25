Did Devin Booker Really Say ‘I Don’t Miss When It Comes to Women’ in Response To Fake Tweet About Squid Game Actress?

Devin Booker may have been struggling on the court for the Phoenix Suns, but his name is making rounds on social media as the Suns Star allegedly replied to a fake post that was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The post was made first a few hours ago when a fake screenshot of a Squid Game actress, Jung Ho Yeon was shared on X. Allegedly, Booker reacted to the post and deleted his comment later. Devin Booker is currently busy with the playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Suns are looking down and out after two games.

What Did HoopCentel Post?

Devin Booker tweeted and deleted a response to a report going around that he shot his shot and missed with Squid Game actress Jung Ho Yeon.

Booker allegedly wrote, “I don’t miss when it comes to women. Check my stats.”

However, just before everyone starts trolling Devin Booker on this statement, let’s know the fact that the account is a parody and Booker never tweeted anything in response or deleted his alleged response.

Can Devin Booker Lead Phoenix Suns to Their First Win of the Series in Game 3?

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns have underperformed would be an understatement. The Suns have lost both games in the series so far and will need a miracle to open their account in the third game. The struggle for Booker is so visible as he has struggled from the field as well as beyond the arc and that means that the Suns didn't even touch the 100-point mark in both games.

Booker could score just 18 points in the first game and followed it up with 20 points in the second game. This is a recipe for disaster for the Suns as Booker averaged 27.1 points per game in the regular season and was ranked 6th in the league in the scoring department.

