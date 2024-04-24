Is Devin Booker Shooting His Shot at Squid Game Actress Jung Ho-yeon? Here’s All You Need to Know About VIRAL CLAIM

A viral tweet suggests that Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker is showing interest in Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon.

As the tweet gained popularity, fans didn't hesitate to take a humorous dig at the Phoenix star. The fans' reactions were varied and humorous.

Many immediately suspected the claim to be bogus, potentially just a joke.

Devin Booker is turning heads during the 2023-2024 season with the Phoenix Suns, boasting an average of 27.1 points per game, placing him 6th in the NBA.

His contribution extends to a rebound average of 4.5 and 6.9 assists per game which ranks him 93rd and 11th respectively across the league.

Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs first round ended with the Minnesota Timberwolves taking down the Phoenix Suns. The scoreboard read 105-93, leaving the Suns trailing 0-2 in the series.

Booker ended the evening scoring 20 points, following a 6 out of 13 shooting ratio. He also managed three rebounds and five assists.

Phoenix Suns' Playoff Plight Overcoming the Minnesota Timberwolves' Dominance

In their series against the Phoenix Suns, the Minnesota Timberwolves have proven themselves as formidable contenders, ruthlessly defeating the Suns in both games.

Through the cunning strategy of persistent physical aggression, the Wolves kept the Suns on their toes, thus dictating the game in the second half.

Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels ceaselessly pestered the Suns while McDaniels scored the highest in the game with 25 points. Mike Conley Jr. shone as well, emerging as the standout guard of the night.

Struggling to execute their set plays, Phoenix succumbed to pressure, feeling as if they were sinking in quicksand throughout the game. Making a staggering 20 blunders, the Suns found the Wolves capitalizing on their mistakes, scoring 31 points off turnovers.

In stark contrast, the Suns could only manage to score two points from the Wolves' 14 turnovers - demonstrating their difficulty in wresting control of the game.

With the series shifting home, the Suns face a grim situation akin to their series against Denver the previous year. A severe revamping of their game strategy is necessary if they hope to claw their way back into contention. Otherwise, they risk being relentlessly shoved to the sidelines.

