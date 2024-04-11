Did Kendrick Perkins Say Bronny James' Playing Style Is Similar To That Of Stephen Curry? Exploring Viral Claim

Kendrick Perkins is a former NBA winner and his takes on the game of basketball are heard around the world.

Perkins tends to make bold statements at times and recently a post on X went viral where it claimed that Perkins said Bronny James’ game is like Steph Curry’s.

What was the post?

Kendrick Perkins on Bronny James: “Bronny’s game is really evolving, he’s starting to mirror Steph Curry’s playing style. The future is bright for a generational player like him.”

ALSO READ: NBA Insider Claims Adam Silver Will Try His Best To Play LeBron James And Son Bronny In Same Team

Did Perkins make the statement?

It has to be duly noted that the post was a parody account that goes by @thenbacentel. The account has a history of putting up fake and satirical posts. Therefore, Kendrick Perkins didn’t make that statement.

To make it look even more real, the parody account quoted @ESPNNBA, which is the original account of ESPN and covers basketball exclusively.

Perkins has shown admiration for Bronny ever since he decided to put his name for this year’s draft but there is no record of him making the statement mentioned above.

Bronny James backed by Draymond Green

Ever since Bronny made his announcement regarding the 2024 NBA Draft, he has faced criticism. However, one of the best defenders in the league, Draymond Green came out in support of Bronny and said that he is already an NBA-level defender.

Green also praised the desire of Bronny to work hard and to make a name for himself in the league as a defender.

ALSO READ: 'Bronny 100% Will Be Successful Player': Draymond Green Backs LeBron's Son Amid Criticism Around His NBA Draft