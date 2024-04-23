Did LeBron James Really Call Game for Jamal Murray’s Buzzer-Beating Shot Against Lakers? Exploring Viral Tweet

The Los Angeles Lakers are in huge trouble as they lost game 2 of the playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. Now they need to win 4 out of 5 games to move on to the next round. However, a post regarding LeBron James praising the game-winning shot of Jamal Murray against the Lakers started making rounds on social media and the Lakers fans didn’t enjoy it.

LeBron James put up a strong fight once more against the Nuggets, however, Jamal Murray's timely clutch shots in the last minute secured the Nuggets' 10-game winning streak against the Lakers.

What did NBACentel post?

LeBron on Jamal Murray’s game-winner: “The moment it left his hand, I already knew it was going in. I called ‘GAME’ for him.”

However, just before everyone starts trolling LeBron James on this statement, let’s know the fact that the account is a parody and the four-time NBA champion never said anything like this.

Can LeBron James lead LA Lakers to their first win of the series in game 3?

The Lakers will have a home advantage for this game and that can change a lot of things. The team didn't play badly in the first two games and had a healthy lead in both games but then they capitulated. LeBron is playing like a 19-year-old and not a 39-year-old.

He scored 26 points in game two and was well supported by Anthony Davis with 32 points and D’Angelo Russell with 23 points. However, the rest of the squad could manage only 18 points, and the Lakers lost by 2 points.

