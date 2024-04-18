'You'll Never Beat LeBron James': Moriah Mills Mocks Zion Williamson After Pelicans Lose To LA Lakers

Zion Williamson is having a bad few days as he suffered a leg injury in a loss against the LA Lakers. To add salt to the injury, Moriah Mills mocked the Pelicans star after he left the game for the LA Lakers with three minutes remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter.

Williamson dropped 40 points but couldn’t get the Pels over the line. The former number one draft pick was seen in pain and leaving the court immediately after scoring the 40th point. The game was tied at 95-95 when he left.

What did Moriah Mills say?

Mills uploaded a TikTok video in which she pointed out, "They don't play about me, like, that's all I'm gonna say," she chuckled before adding, "Honestly, you'll never beat the GOAT, you're not the GOAT. You're not LeBron James. You'll never beat LeBron James. Goodnight."

ALSO READ: Josh Hart Furious After No Call from Referee on Zion Williamson Contest That Left Him with a Bloody Nose

Mills targeted Williamson before

There have been previous instances where Mills has behaved in a petty way toward Williamson. When Williamson revealed that his girlfriend was expecting a child more than a year ago, it all began. Though she had earlier declared that she and Williamson were "in love," the Pelican actress has never discussed their relationship in public.

While Williamson has been preoccupied with his game and his expanding family (a daughter was born in November of last year), Mills has persisted in making fun of his playing style on social media, even likening it to his prowess in the bedroom.

Is Williamson to miss the playoffs?

Zion Williamson is most likely to miss the Pelicans game vs Sacramento Kings. This would be a massive blow for the franchise, as they have struggled when Williamson wasn’t on the court.

What Happened To Zion Williamson During Play-In Game Between Pelicans And Lakers?