Did Taylor Swift Date Divorced Tom Brady Before Travis Kelce? Exploring Rumored Romance

It's common for celebs to be linked together during their single phase. This happened with Travis Kelce, Tom Brady, and Taylor Swift. Before Taylor Swift went ahead with Travis Kelce, the Billionaire singer was rumored to be romantically linked with Tom Brady. But did they really date each other?

Were Tom Brady and Taylor Swift Ever Dating?

For quite a while, Tom Brady and Taylor Swift remained single. Tom Brady got out of her divorce in 2022, and Taylor Swift broke up with her ex. So, there was a time gap where the two weren't dating anyone. However, during that time, some fans speculated that Taylor and Brady dated.

The speculation started because OLBG shared a list of celebs who are most likely to become Brady's next girlfriend. Kim Kardashian was at the top, with a 10% probability. In second place was Taylor Swift, with a probability of 7.10%.

Also Read: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Went on a SECRET TRIP to Nashville and No One Suspected a Thing; Insider Reveals

This got fans into speculating that they were indeed a thing. But as far as it goes, these were just rumors. Tom and Taylor weren't spotted together, and there are no pictures of them together on the internet. Considering how big of a celebrity they are, it's hard to miss a spotlight.

Instead of Tom Brady, Taylor Swift went ahead dating another NFL, i.e., Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce tried giving Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it during her concert in Arrowhead Stadium. But he failed and described her unaccomplished task on his New Heights podcast.

Also Read: Did Tom Brady Just HINT at Sending Tulips to Rumored Girlfriend Irina Shayk On Easter? Exploring Real Story

When Taylor Swift heard about Kelce's failed attempt, she decided to give him a chance, and they went on a date in New York City. It's been almost a year, and their romance has been blooming with each passing day. And there's a chance that the two might engage before the start of the 2024 NFL season.