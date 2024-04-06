Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Went on a SECRET TRIP to Nashville and No One Suspected a Thing; Insider Reveals

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are off-work for a while and thus, they are using every opportunity to spend time with each other. While the two have been spotted together occasionally, wherever they go, their Nashville trip remains the least suspicious one. According to an insider, the two spent some good time in Nashville recently.

Insider Reveals Interesting Details On Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift's Nashville Trip

Apart from traveling to Pennsylvania and the Bahamas, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift also went on a secret trip to Nashville. According to an insider, via DeuxMoi , the internet's favorite couple went for a "family-packed holiday" and had great fun as they enjoyed unnoticed family time.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's first stop in Nashville was the Soho House. According to staff, as revealed by an insider exclusively to DeuxMoi, "Taylor and Travis were super chill and kind. They snuck them in the employee entrance and into the dining room which was closed off with curtains. The place was packed and no one had any idea.”

To give more privacy to the couple who came along with their families, the staff decided to close the restaurant to the public and let Travis, Taylor, and family have a private fun time. The source also said how both of them had a glowing impression on the hotel's staff. The staff have 'nothing but nice things to say about them.'

Their trip to Nashville came after their Bahamas Trip, however, before their Philadelphia trip. Apparently, the two went to Philadelphia to visit Travis' older brother Jason Kelce and his family to celebrate the weekend. One thing that is impressive is that the two remained on the radar this whole time, especially how they celebrated Easter.

Talking about celebration, there's a good chance that fans would get to celebrate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement this year. The two are having a good amount of time off-work in the upcoming months this year before the NFL regular season starts. So there's a chance that we might see some commitments being made.