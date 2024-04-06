Did Tom Brady Just HINT at Sending Tulips to Rumored Girlfriend Irina Shayk On Easter? Exploring Real Story

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have reportedly been dating for quite a few months now. Recently, Tom Brady gave hints that maybe it was he who sent flowers to Irina Shayk on Easter day. But did he really send them to her? Here's everything you need to know about this.

Tom Brady Shares Pictures Of The Same Flowers That Irina Shayk Posted Earlier

On Easter day, Irina Shayk posted a picture of yellow tulips on her Instagram story. Tulips are a symbol of love. Back when she posted the picture of the flowers, it got fans wondering if it was Tom Brady who sent them to her. But there was no proof to support that speculation.

But recently Tom Brady shared a picture of yellow Tulips, in his garden, on his Instagram story. Now considering that Brady has the Tulips handy in his garden, there's a good chance that maybe the flowers that Irina posted on her story were by him.

It could have been a coincidence but it's hard to put it under that category. Two people who are romantically linked, post pictures of the same flowers and that too in a very short time gap. That's hard to put under the tag of coincidence, considering their romance has been blooming for a while.

Tulips have a resemblance to love. This Instagram story could also mean that Tom Brady has finally moved on from his past and is once again in love. Coming from a 13-year-long marriage, Brady took quite some time to get back into the dating bubble. But now as it appears, maybe he's in love.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk were first linked on July 21, 2023, when the NFL legend was captured together in his car. Even though their relationship had quite a good share of ups and downs, including one breakup, they got back eventually and are not dating under the blanket.