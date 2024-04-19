Did Taylor Swift Refer to Travis Kelce’s Teammate Kadarius Toney in New Album? Fans Believe WR May Get Dissed Soon

Fans are convinced that Taylor Swift mentioned Travis Kelce in multiple songs of her newly released album. But recently, it appeared to fans that she also mentioned Kelce's wide receiver teammate Kadarius Toney in one of them. In fact, there's a rumor that Taylor might also release a diss track on Toney soon.

Fans Are Convinced That Taylor Referenced Kadarius Toney In Her Album

Taylor Swift's new song 'The Alchemy' references her current boyfriend Travis Kelce in multiple choruses. "Where’s the trophy? He just came running to me." But Travis Kelce isn't the only NFL star that she included in her song. But fans on social media believe that she also included Kadarius Toney in her lyrics.

"When I touch down, call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team," Taylor' lyrics say. And according to fans, the lyrics were aimed at the star wide receiver of the Chiefs. As soon as the album was out, it didn't go unnoticed by fans that Taylor reportedly targeted Kadarius Toney in her lyrics.

One fan wrote, "Taylor Swift has some notes for Andy Reid about Kadarius Toney". Then there was another fan who said, "Speculation is rising that Taylor Swift is talking about Kadarius Toney in her new song." But mostly, fans believe that it was a small diss at the wide receiver and a whole decided diss track is on its way.

"Taylor Swift is going to subtly destroy Kadarius Toney on the next album," a fan tweeted. "Taylor Swift writing a new diss song on Kadarius Toney tonight," wrote another fan. Then there was also a fan who said, "Taylor Swift's diss track against Kadarius Toney is gonna be a BANGER".

When it comes to Taylor Swift's reference to Kadarius Toney, the NFL fan base is divided into two parts. While some fans believe that it was just a normal reference, there are many fans who feel there's a dedicated diss track coming. What's your take on this?

