Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Won't Be Attending 2024 Met Gala Even Though They've Been Invited; REASON Revealed

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are reported to have a lot of buzz around their 2024 Met Gala attendance. Fans have been wondering for a while whether or not the two will be attending the event. A source recently reported that it's not going to happen despite Travis and Taylor being invited to the Gala this year.

Will Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Really Not Be Attending The Met Gala?

A source reported to TMZ that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were both sent invitations but denied coming to celebrity-packed fashion events. Both of them have dedicated reasons for not attending the Gala. The event is on May 6 and that week Taylor would be back on her Eras tour, with her next stop being Paris.

So as for Taylor Swift, it's her job that stopped her from showing up at the 2024 Met Gala. But as of Travis Kelce, there's no confirmed reason for why he won't be attending the event. But if we look at the obvious assumption, if Taylor is not going, it's understandable that Travis is denying going to the event as well.

If they had had plans for the Met Gala, it would have been their first-ever presence in a public event like this. Even though the two have been spotted together in major public events like the Coachella or Ice Spice's concert, walking down the red carpet together would have been their first time.

But apart from their Met Gala presence, fans have always been wondering about another major event in the couple's life: their marriage! In just a couple of months, it's going to be Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's 1 year anniversary. And there have been rumors that it's when they will decide to take the next big step.

Nevertheless, the next big step, per fans, would be the engagement and not marriage. It makes sense as well for marriage is a big decision. The two might want to get engaged and see how things are moving forward before taking the final vows. Besides, what better time for engagement than the offseason?