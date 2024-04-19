Taylor Swift's New BFF Brittany Mahomes Goes on Date Night With Patrick Mahomes; Calls Him 'Babyyyyy'

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes had a great time at dinner late at night. The NFL WAG took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of date night with her husband and called her "Babyyyyy." Here's everything on their recent date night.

Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Mahomes' Date Night Pics

On Thursday, April 18, Brittany Mahomes shared two pictures of herself with her quarterback husband on Instagram. In the pictures, the Chiefs' star could be spotted wearing a Versace shirt while posing with her former football athlete wife. Brittany wore a red glittery dress, that matched perfectly with her bae.

Brittany wrote, "My Babyyyyy," with a white heart emoji as she tagged her husband. In the frame, we could also see cocktails in front of them. Interestingly, this isn't the first that Brittany has complimented her husband. The two don't miss a chance to appreciate each other, whether it's on Instagram stories or in real life.

How Did Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Meet?

After Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are one of the most popular NFL couples. They met and started dating when they were studying at Whitehouse High School in Texas City. During that time, Brittany was in her junior year and Patrick was a sophomore.

On February 2, 2020, the celebrity couple celebrated their Super Bowl LIV win, and on September 2, that year, Mahomes proposed to Brittany. The same month, Brittany announced that she was expecting a baby with Patrick Mahomes, through an Instagram post captioned, "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding."

Two days after getting engaged, Patrick and Brittany decided to finally take the final step in their relationship. On March 12, 2022, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany married in Maui Hawaii. It's been two years since they were married and they are parents to two cute kids i.e. Sterling Skye and Bronze.