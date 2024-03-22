Does Travis Kelce Talk About Taylor Swift With His Teammates? Chiefs GM Reveals surprising Details

Amid the whirlwind romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, fans and media alike have been engrossed by the couple's every move. Yet, within the sanctity of the Chiefs' locker room, the narrative unfolds differently. Brett Veach, the Chiefs' General Manager, shed light on the dynamic within the team concerning Kelce's high-profile relationship.

Does Travis Kelce Talk About Taylor Swift With His Teammates?

General Manager Brett Veach recently shed light on this discreet dynamic during an appearance on John Middlekauff's 3 and Out podcast. Veach's revelations offer a rare glimpse into the private handling of Kelce's romance with Swift, amidst the public spectacle it has become.

According to Veach, despite Swift's visible support at Chiefs' games and their shared moments making headlines, Kelce and Swift have chosen to keep their relationship discussions away from the locker room.

"The only time that we realize it is when we’re looking at our phones during the TV timeout and CBS is zooming in on Taylor, you’re reminded that they’re together. But Travis is a straight pro and the guys treat him like that,” Veach explained.

“[Kelce] doesn’t talk about it, players don’t talk about it. You’d think you’d hear the songs at practice and all the guys getting on him, this and that. But there’s such a high amount of respect for each other in this locker room,” Veach added.

Despite their relationship being a frequent topic of public discourse, inside the Chiefs' locker room, the story is quite different. Brett Veach's commentary reveals a deliberate effort to maintain a professional environment, even in the face of potential distractions. Their story began with Kelce's creative yet unsuccessful attempt to connect with Swift by offering her a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.

Despite this initial setback, fate intervened through mutual connections, leading to Swift reaching out to Kelce, thus beginning their much-publicized relationship. Kelce, in particular, has been vocal about the importance of respecting Swift's space and privacy, recognizing the unique pressures that accompany her global fame. This sensitivity towards each other's professional lives and personal boundaries has become a cornerstone of their relationship.

