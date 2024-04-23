Draymond Green Names One Suns Player Who Can Stop Anthony Edwards' Offense in Game 2

Draymond Green is known for his unfiltered takes on his podcast and recently the Golden State Warriors star shared his thoughts on how the Suns can use Kevin Durant to stop a rampaging Anthony Edwards in the next game.

The veteran defender was talking about certain matchups to look forward to as the series progresses on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show." In Game 1 between the two teams, the Wolves dominated. Anthony Edwards led the game with 33 points as he went after Kevin Durant on the offensive end.

What did Draymond Green say?

Green said, "What the Phoenix Suns are gonna have to do is they're gonna have to play KD on Anthony Edwards the entire series. That has to be his matchup. What Phoenix has to do is they have to rely on Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Grayson Allen. They're gonna have to rely on those guys to carry the load offensively."

According to Green, the Suns shouldn't anticipate much from the forward offensively if Durant concentrates on defense. The perimeter defenders Josh Okogie, Royce O'Neale, and Grayson Allen are among the better players in Phoenix. On the other hand, KD's length might play a big role in defense.



The Suns and Wolves will play their second game at Target Center tomorrow. Phoenix will aim to secure a road victory to add excitement to the series.

Can the Suns make a comeback in game 2?

The Suns have the firepower, but they lack scorers from the bench who can change the tide of the game. To make a mark in game 2, they will need the bench to step us as well as Devin Booker. Booker had a horrendous game one and he couldn’t dictate the game at any point in time.

