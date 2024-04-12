Kevin Durant Responds To Fat Joe's Claim About Getting Attacked After Rucker Park Game; Find Out Details

Kevin Durant is not someone who entertains a false story or narrative about him. The Phoenix Suns star has always been vocal about his feelings and responds subtly to everyone who tries to lie about him.

The former Warriors star recently responded to a claim from Fat Joe about his 82-point performance.

What did Fat Joe say?

"He scored like 82 points in the third quarter," Fat Joe said. "He don't like me telling this story. They chased him out the Rucker like they wanted to beat him up."

What did Durant say?

Durant's response on the Rommates Show was, "Another podcast lie. It was nothing but respect and love out there that night; I didn't feel unsafe for one second."

The viewers might have enjoyed the story from Fat Joe, but KD had none of it and called it a tale.

KD’s Rucker Park scoring stories

The rumor of Durant being chased from Rucker Park may not be true, but the claims of his ridiculous scoring totals at the storied Blacktop Court are!

During the NBA lockout in the summer of 2011, KD made his mark on Rucker Park.

To entertain fans, Durant and numerous other NBA players joined Pro-Am teams. His 66-point performance in the Entertainers Basketball Classic while playing for the DC Power is one of the most well-known games from that era.



Can Durant’s scoring prowess lead the Suns to their first NBA title?

Even though it has been over ten years since that historic performance, Durant is still among the league's most prolific scorers. KD is scoring 27.2 points per game for the Suns this season.

He is getting good support from Bradley Beal and Devin Booker as the Suns prepare to go on a deep playoff run. The ambition behind putting 3 top scorers in the same team is to win the NBA title, a feat that the Suns have never achieved so far.