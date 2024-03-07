Dustin Poirier Wife Jolie Poirier

UFC is set to host its third major UFC pay-per-view event of this year, UFC 299. The event is scheduled to take place this coming weekend at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, United States on March 8.

UFC Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley will defend his title for the first time in his championship reign against his former rival, the only man who has knocked him out cold in his 18-fight professional career.

Fans have high anticipation for the UFC 299 pay-per-view, as many major UFC fighters are on the card. The co-main event of UFC 299 will be a lightweight division fight between the third-ranked UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier and an up-and-coming rising prospect in the division, Benoit Saint-Denis.

Dustin Poirier has managed to gain a massive fan base through his mixed martial arts career. He gained significant attention when he feuded with Conor McGregor.

McGregor's feud with Dustin Poirier was one of the most exciting rivalries in recent memory. They fought three times, with McGregor winning the first and Poirier winning the last two.

During their rivalry, Conor McGregor accused Poirier's wife of messaging him. After Conor McGregor broke his leg and Dustin was declared the winner at UFC 264, Dustin's wife pointed her middle finger at McGregor in response to his trash talk.

Who is Jolie Poirier?

Jolie Poirier is the wife of famous UFC lightweight fighter Dustin Poirier. She was born on March 4th, 1989. Jolie Poirier is often seen at ringside during Dustin Poirier's fights. She gained popularity after Conor McGregor dragged Jolie's name into the feud when Poirier was rivaling with Conor McGregor.

After Dustin Poirier was declared the winner of their trilogy fight, Jolie pointed her middle finger at Conor McGregor. While talking about his wife, Dustin expressed, "What's beautiful tho, my wife's been there since the first fight when I was 18, Those times you asked if I ever thought about stopping, she is the one who said You Can't."

Jolie Poirier’s Age

Jolie Poirier, wife of UFC fighter Dustin Poirier, was born on March 4th, 1989, making her 35 years old. Both Jolie and Dustin Poirier are natives of Lafayette, Louisiana. Jolie Poirier has 147K followers on her Instagram account, where she usually posts pictures of herself and Dustin.

Jolie Poirier and Conor Mcgregor

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest names in the world of mixed martial arts, best known for his UFC run. Dustin Poirier will always be on the list of McGregor's greatest rivals in his professional career.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier's rivalry came to an end after 7 years. They first fought in 2014, when McGregor emerged victorious. In 2021, a rematch between McGregor and Poirier was booked, and Poirier shocked the world by winning the match against McGregor in spectacular fashion.

The loss against Poirier made Conor McGregor furious, and he started talking trash about Dustin and his wife, Jolie Poirier. McGregor claimed Jolie Poirier sent him DMs on Instagram, stating, "Your wife is in my DM." This statement by Conor went viral on the internet and is still used as a meme.

Jolie Poirier criticized McGregor for taking things too far at the end of their trilogy fight at UFC 264 when Dustin was announced the winner after Conor McGregor broke his leg in round one. Jolie Poirier pointed her middle finger at Conor McGregor, who was sitting down holding his injured leg.

McGregor continued his trash talk while he was injured, expressing, "Your wife is in my DM's. Hey baby, hit me back up and I'll chat to you later on. We'll be having an afterparty at the Wynn nightclub baby."

How did Dustin Poirier meet his wife Jolie Poirier?

Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie Poirier have been together for almost 20 years or more. They met when they were teenagers in high school. Dustin had a very tough childhood, as his dad left him and his mom when he was only five years old.

Dustin dropped out of school but never left Jolie. He has claimed multiple times that his wife Jolie was his biggest support in his journey.

The couple tied the knot in 2009, and four months after his marriage to Jolie, Dustin turned professional in mixed martial arts.

What does Jolie Poirier do?

In 2018, Jolie and Dustin Poirier founded "The Good Fight Foundation." The foundation is associated with FoodNet, which helps people and donates food to those who are unable to put food on the table.

According to Jolie Poirier's Instagram caption, she is the VP and Director of The Good Fight Foundation.

How many kids do Dustin Poirier and Jolie Poirier have?

Dustin and Jolie got married in 2009, and they were blessed with a baby girl on August 14, 2016. They named their first and only child Parker Noelle. Poirier even has a tattoo of his daughter's name on his chest.

Dustin Poirier has expressed how much he loves his wife and daughter, and he wants to support his daughter and give her the love and support from a father that he missed as a child.

Jolie Poirier’s Lavish Lifestyle

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dustin and Jolie Poirier have a net worth of $6 million and enjoy a lavish lifestyle. They often share pictures and videos of enjoying their life and going on vacations.

Jolie and Dustin Poirier own three luxurious cars: a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Cadillac CT6, and a Rolls Royce Ghost Series II. They live together in a luxurious mansion worth $1.4 million.

