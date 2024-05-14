EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee calls Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Jr NTR's RRR 'entertaining'; lauds Rishab Shetty's Kantara

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most acclaimed actors in Indian cinema. He is gearing up for the release of his movie Bhaiyya Ji this month. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed the names of the films that he liked in recent times which included the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, and Jr. NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR.

Manoj also showered praise on Kantara starring Rishab Shetty. He commented on the importance of original stories as well.

Manoj Bajpayee reveals the mainstream films he liked

In the recent episode of Pinkvilla’s Masterclass, Manoj Bajpayee was asked to name the films that he liked in recent times. In response, Manoj stated, “Bahut sari acchi lagi hain mujhe” (I liked a lot of films).

Talking about the action thriller film Kantara, he said, “Mujhe Kantara bahut acchi lagi. Kantara mujhe uss karan se bhi acchi lagi ki wahan ke ritual, wahan ko jo faith aur waha se jo hai ek badiya mainstream film banayi. Kantara mere liye reference point hai” (I really liked Kantara. I liked Kantara because of its rituals, faith, and how it became a good mainstream film from there. Kantara is a reference point for me). Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Manoj also lauded SS Rajamouli’s historical fiction film RRR, saying, “Mujhe RRR bhi acchi lagi thi mainstream film mein” (I also liked RRR in mainstream films).

Speaking of Bollywood films, Manoj praised Yami Gautam’s Article 370 and Ranbir Kapoor’s crime thriller Animal. He mentioned, “Idhar jo film dekhi maine, jaise Article 370 dekhi maine ya fir Animal dekhi. Acchi films hai, matlab entertaining hain” (The films I watched here, like Article 370 or Animal, are good films, meaning they are entertaining).

Watch the full interview here!

Manoj Bajpayee also remarked on the importance of original stories. He stated, “Original toh aapko rakhna padega, kahaani aapki original honi hi padegi. Kuch nayi kahani aapko kehni padegi” (You have to keep the original, the story has to be original. You have to tell a new story).

Regarding Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film Bhaiyya Ji, it is slated to release in theaters on May 24, 2024.

ALSO READ: 9 Best Bollywood scenes engraved in our hearts