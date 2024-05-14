Ishq Vishk Rebound new poster: Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan gets big love from ladylove Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. Ever since the announcement, the makers have been sharing posters and teasers to create buzz. The debutant actress is receiving much love from her family members.

Now, Hrithik Roshan's ladylove, Saba Azad, took to social media and shared the new poster of Pashmina from Ishq Vishk Rebound, also showering her with much love.

Taking to Instagram stories, Saba Azad shared the latest poster of Pashmina Roshan from her debut movie and gave a heartwarming shoutout to her. She wrote, "It's my Pashoooo's first movieeeee, go get 'em, my lil cutie!!" To which Pashmina gave an adorable reply and called Saba Azad her 'Sabzi'.

Check it out here:

About Ishq Vishk Rebound

Ishq Vishk Rebound is a sequel to the 2003 hit Ishq Vishk, a Bollywood debut for Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, which made them instant stars. The film, beloved for its cute love story, resonated with millions. After nearly two decades, a sequel is in the making, featuring Gen Z actors in lead roles including Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan, who is making her big Bollywood debut alongside Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal.

The creators of Ishq Vishk Rebound revealed the release date through a brief video on social media. Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan shared the announcement on Instagram with a caption stating, "Ishq Vishk mein confusion ho sakta hai, lekin yeh Announcement ekdam clear hai. #IshqVishkRebound #PyaarKaSecondRound in theaters on 28th June!"

Badshah and Farah Khan to make peppy track with modern twist for Ishq Vishk Rebound

A source revealed, “The Ishq Vishk Rebound team plans to also present another iconic song from their collection to the audiences, remixed with a modern twist, featuring the talented Badshah on vocals and choreographed by none other than Farah Khan. The team started pre-production of the song and commenced shooting it in April 2024 ending with the main cast."

The source further added, "The film has a fantastic album by Rochak Kohli - having sung a song himself with some of the best singers viz. Sonu Nigam, Rekha Bhardwaj, Jubin Nautiyal, Darshan Rawal, Asees Kaur, Nikhita Gandhi, Jasleen Kaur Royal, Jonita Gandhi, and Varun Jain have lent their melodious voices to it."

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and helmed by Ramesh Taurani, the sequel aims to continue the legacy of the cherished romantic comedy, captivating a new generation of audiences with its timeless appeal.

About Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood currently. These two are going pretty strong and never fail to shower love on each other. Be it on social media or in public, their chemistry is quite sizzling, and fans love it.

Hrithik Roshan on the work front

After the success of Fighter which also starred Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and others, he is all set to star in War 2. This action-packed film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Jr NTR in a pivotal role. It is speculated that Kiara Advani will play the leading lady. T

he shooting of the film has already begun and NTR is reportedly playing an Indian agent in the movie. This film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is said to be going high on the special effects.

