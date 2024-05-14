Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT: What are makers of The Greatest of All Time up to?

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest of All Time is definitely one of the most awaited movies of 2024. With more than three months still left for the movie's release, updates regarding the project have been increasing fans' excitement to new levels.

Post-production of GOAT begins

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer action-drama Tamil film has been making headlines for quite some time now with fresh project development updates. Whether its release date or updates on the production work, the film has been trending long before its release.

On a related note, Archana Kalpathi, the CEO of AGS Entertainment, the production house helming GOAT has posted a big update on the movie.

She took to her official Instagram account to reveal that the post-production work of the film has finally started. Sharing a picture, Archana Kalpathi wrote,'' G.O.A.T Post Production begins''.

The Greatest Of All Time Update

Recently, the actor was spotted at the Chennai airport, flying to the USA to resume the shooting of GOAT. As per reports, Vijay will wrap up the shoot for the film by May 15 and has already completed 50 percent of dubbing for the film.

More about GOAT

The Greatest Of All Time is an upcoming Tamil movie starring superstar Thalapathy Vijay and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles. The film directed by Venkat Prabhu will also feature brilliant actors like Prabhu Deva, Raghava Lawrence, Prasanth, Jayram, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles.

The plot of the film is inspired by the 2004 Moscow Metro bombing, where a suicide bomber detonated in a crowded subway, killing dozens of people. GOAT delves into the aftermath and pursuit of those responsible.

The film is confirmed to be dubbed in three languages namely Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu apart from Tamil. The Greatest Of All Time, slated for its worldwide theatrical release on September 5, 2024, is anticipated to be a blockbuster hit.

