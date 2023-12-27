Who is Sean O'Malley wife Danya Gonzalez

Sean O'Malley, the reigning UFC bantamweight champion and the 8th ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, emerged victorious in his title defense against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. O'Malley astounded the world when he delivered a knockout blow in the third round of the bout.

The fighter, who is 29 years old, is renowned as one of the top trash talkers in the UFC. However, he recently became the target of trolling by Sean Strickland, the UFC middleweight champion.

Strickland questioned O'Malley's relationship with his wife, suggesting that he was allowing other men to be intimate with her.

In response, the UFC bantamweight champion fired back at Strickland, stating, “At least my dad didn’t f*ck me.”

Sugar has an impressive record of 17 wins and only 1 loss in his professional career.

Who is Sean O’Malley’s Wife?

Sean O'Malley is married to Danya Gonzalez. She started her own hair salon called "Hairapy by Danya" in Arizona after completing her studies in Cosmetology.

Gonzalez was born in 1991 and is three years older than O'Malley. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 56 kg.

Additionally, she has practiced and competed in Jiu-Jitsu. Gonzalez has over 19 thousand followers on her Instagram. She met Sean O'Malley, also known as "Suga," for the first time in the gym.

Sean O'Malley has acknowledged multiple times the support of his wife and her contribution to his success.

Sean O’Malley and Danya Gonzalez’s Relationship and children

O'Malley and Danya first met at the gym while practicing mixed martial arts. When they first met, Sean shared an interesting story about how Danya thought he was 15 years old when he was actually 20 years old due to his youthful appearance.

As they spent more time together, their friendship grew stronger and their coach encouraged them to start dating.

Suga and Gonzalez welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Elena, in 2020. The 29-year-old UFC champion often credits his wife for his success, revealing that she helped him emotionally, mentally, and financially during his early struggles in the world of mixed martial arts.

Sean O’Malley and Danya Gonzalez's open relationship

Sean O'Malley, the current UFC bantamweight champion, has publicly discussed his open marriage with his wife, Danya Gonzales. In an open marriage, partners are permitted to engage in physical relationships with individuals outside of their primary relationship.

He recently talked about his open marriage on the Full Send Podcast, “Everyone has a different take on what an open relationship is. I like to think of ours as just an open-minded relationship where we don’t own each other.”

“I don’t own her, and she doesn’t own me. When I first met Danya, I told her, ‘I don’t know why anyone would f*** the same chick for the rest of their life, I can’t do that.’ So she knew she wasn’t in love with a phony me. We’ve had some dope threesomes. Every relationship should be okay with it, that just needs to happen,” he further explained.

Who will Sean O'Malley fight next and when?

Sean O'Malley won the UFC bantamweight championship at UFC 292 in 2023. He is scheduled to defend his title against Chito Vera for the second time. Chito Vera was the first fighter to defeat Sean O'Malley at UFC 299 on March 9, 2024. This event marks the third significant pay-per-view of the UFC.

Win 17–1 (1): Against Aljamain Sterling, TKO (punches), UFC 292, August 19, 2023.

Win 16–1 (1): Against Petr Yan, Decision (split), UFC 280, October 22, 2022.

NC 15–1 (1): Against Pedro Munhoz, NC (accidental eye poke), UFC 276, July 2, 2022.

Win 15–1: Against Raulian Paiva, TKO (punches), UFC 269, December 11, 2021.

Win 14–1: Against Kris Moutinho, TKO (punches), UFC 264, July 10, 2021.

Win 13–1: Against Thomas Almeida, KO (punch), UFC 260, March 27, 2021.

Loss 12–1: against Marlon Vera, TKO (elbows and punches), UFC 252, August 16, 2020.

Win 12–0: Against Eddie Wineland, KO (punch), UFC 250, June 6, 2020.

Win 11–0: Against José Alberto Quiñónez, TKO (head kick and punches), UFC 248, March 7, 2020.

Win 10–0: Against Andre Soukhamthath, Decision (unanimous), UFC 222, March 3, 2018

