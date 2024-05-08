Who Is Kody Clemens’ Wife? All About Jessica Clemens

Kody Clemens might be known for his performance on-field but he has got someone who has his back to keep his performances going well. And this is none other than his wife, Jessica Clemens!

The couple has known each other for over 9 years now and they are still going strong. Jessica Clemens has been her husband’s one of the biggest fans and helps him through his career.

How did Kody Clemens and his wife Jessica Clemens meet?

It is not sure how both of them met but according to an Instagram post from Jessica Clemens, their first picture surfaced online on July 6, 2015. It was the time when Kody Clemens joined the University of Texas to play college baseball for the Texas Longhorns.

It can expected that both of them met during that time when Kody was in college but the exact details of how and when they met are still unknown. Reportedly, the couple dated for almost 7 years before tying the knot.

When did the couple get married?

Then a year later, the couple got married on November 11, 2023. For the last many years, both Kody and Jessica have been together through thick and thin.

Who is Jessica Clemens?

Jessica Clemens is the wife of professional baseball infielder and outfielder for the Philadelphia Phillies Kody Clemens. Not much is known about Jessica other than she is the wife of Kody Clemens.

Not much is known about Jessica’s family but Kody Clemens comes from a family with a rich history in the game of baseball. Kody is the son of Roger Clemens, a former great MLB pitcher. He has three brothers named Koby, Kory, and Kacy. Koby also played professional baseball. All four have names that begin with the initial "K," which in baseball scorekeeping represents a strikeout.

