Bitter Sweet Hell character posters OUT: Kim Hee Sun, Kim Nam Hee, and more unveil layers of intrigue; see PICS

The upcoming K-drama Bitter Sweet Hell starring Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hye Young, Kim Nam Hee, and Yeonwoo has revealed intriguing character posters offering a glimpse into the storyline. The drama promises a captivating blend of mystery and comedy as the characters navigate through layers of deception and hidden truths. Bitter Sweet is set to hit the screens on May 24.

Bitter Sweet Hell character posters revealed

On May 8, MBC raised the curtains from the character posters of its upcoming drama Bitter Sweet Hell, offering a glimpse into the complex personalities of its main cast members: Kim Hee Sun, Lee Hye Young, Kim Nam Hee, and Yeonwoo. The posters showcase the characters' dualities, with clear images of them in the foreground and blurred, contrasting versions of themselves behind.

Kim Hee Sun portrays Noh Young Won, a revered family counselor with a seemingly perfect life, yet her shocked expression hints at underlying turmoil.

Lee Hye Young embodies Hong Sa Gang, a mysterious figure whose enigmatic gaze suggests hidden depths.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kim Nam Hee's character, Choi Jae Jin, a respected plastic surgeon, is depicted with wavering eyes, torn between societal expectations and personal desires.

Advertisement

Lastly, Yeonwoo portrays Lee Se Na, a captivating woman with a penchant for switching personas, leaving viewers intrigued by her unpredictable nature.

More details about the upcoming drama Bitter Sweet Hell

Bitter Sweet Hell is gearing up to take the K-drama world by storm with its captivating storyline and stellar cast. Set to premiere on May 24, 2024, on MBC TV, the series follows Noh Young Won, portrayed by Kim Hee Sun, a renowned family psychologist whose career and family are threatened by an anonymous blackmailer. Teaming up with her mother-in-law, played by Lee Hye Young, the duo navigates a web of mystery and intrigue to protect their loved ones.

Written by Nam Ji Yeon and directed by Lee Dong Hyun, Bitter Sweet Hell promises to deliver an unpredictable black comedy filled with suspense and unexpected twists. Viewers can anticipate an enthralling narrative as the main characters grapple with secrets and deception, making for an engaging and thrilling viewing experience.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Wonderland unveils new stills: Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik and more seek comfort using AI; see PICS