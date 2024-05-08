Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against Knicks on May 8?

The Indiana Pacers will hope to make a comeback in game 2 against the New York Knicks after losing a very close game 1 against them at Madison Square Garden. However, their star player Tyrese Haliburton is on the injury report before the game.

Tyrese Haliburton will be hoping to demonstrate his regular season form when the Pacers take on the Knicks in game 2 at Madison Square Garden. The former Sacramento Kings man averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 10.9 assists per game in the regular season as he looks to win his first title with the Pacers.

Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against the New York Knicks Tonight?

Tyrese Haliburton has been put on the injury list as questionable with a bad back, but Pacers coach Rick Carlisle hopes his star player will be able to put the pain behind him and put up a show for them.

Haliburton averaged 16 points, 5.8 rebounds and 9.3 assists in 6 games against the Milwaukee Bucks as the Pacers defeated them 4-2. Still, he was ineffective in game 1 against the Knicks as he could score just 6 points, collected 2 rebounds, and dish out 8 assists. The Pacers will be hoping that he gets back to his usual form so that the Pacers can level up this series. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Can Haliburton Lead the Pacers to a Win in Game 2?

The defense on Haliburton by the Knicks choked the Pacers as the offensive outlet for the Pacers couldn’t make the desired impact and had a below-par game. Haliburton will have to come back with a different plan than game 1 to make sure that he can put up the offensive numbers that are expected from him.

ALSO READ: 'Just Saved Joel Embiid Legacy’: Clutch Tyrese Maxey's 3-Pointer Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy in Game 5 vs Knicks