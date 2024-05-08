Meet actor who started career with theater and TV, worked in films with Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and is now everyone's favorite

In the ever-evolving world of entertainment, she is a talented actress, who began her journey in theater and till date has shared screen space with some of the biggest celebrities. She has captivated the hearts of audiences across various platforms with her versatility and skills. She established herself as a household name in the Indian television industry and now is best known for her role in Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Today’s pick is senior actress Seema Pahwa, who started her acting career with Doordarshan's show Hum Log and also did Ekta Kapoor's famous show Kasam Se. Her early forays into cinema saw her share the screen with Amrish Puri, Kirron Kher Shabana Azmi and later she went on to work with Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, and many more.

Seema Pahwa's journey from theater to big screen

Seema Pahwa was born on February 10, 1962. Before making her entry into the cinema world, she had worked extensively with theatre groups in Delhi at a tender age. The veteran actress is best known for portraying mother-like roles.

In an old interview with Indulge Express, she shared her belief about playing the particular character, "I believe that every individual is different from the other. So when I'm playing a mother, I want to make sure that all of them are different characters. Why should I play the same person all the time? I have my mother and my mother-in-law, who are extremely different, so that's how I look at my roles, too", she added.

In an old interview with Pioneer, she shared about her time in the theater. She mentioned that her mother, who was an experienced actress, inspired her to start acting at a young age. She recalled her first theater experience, where she felt excited by the live energy from the audience. Even though she's done more work in movies and TV, she still has a strong love for theater. She believes theater is the best medium for actors because it helps them understand their strengths and weaknesses better, improving their acting skills.

After earning much acclaim in the TV industry, the actress first worked with Shah Rukh Khan in a short film titled Adhuri Zindagi in 1989. Following this, she went on to work with some big names in the industry. She is best known for her remarkable performances in notable films such as Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Bala, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haishaa, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Thank God, and many others.

