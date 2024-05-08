Why is 'Roman Reigns released' trending on the Internet? Find Out

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns hasn’t been seen in WWE ever since losing his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes. It later emerged that Reigns had also withdrawn himself from the WWE Draft 2024. However, recently his manager Paul Heyman revealed that even he himself has not been in touch with Reigns after WrestleMania 40, and that decision of pulling Reigns out of draft was eventually his.

And now, a rumor is spreading like a wildfire on the internet that Roman Reigns has been released from the WWE. These rumors gained momentum on social media because of a wild claim that Reigns had a backstage tiff with Triple H, which eventually led to his release from the WWE.



What is the story?

According to the YouTube channel, The Sports Entertainer Intro, Roman Reigns was visibly unhappy with WWE Chief Content Head (CCO) Triple H for making him lose the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. Reigns had been the champion for the past 1,316 days and was willing to continue it for another WrestleMania.

As per the rumors, Roman Reigns wanted to retain it till next year's WrestleMania 41. For Reigns, the original plan was facing his cousin The Rock at WrestleMania 40 defeating him and then retaining it till next year. But then the WWE Universe's sudden backlash changed things for Reigns.

Cody Rhodes became the crowd’s favorite and Reigns was conveyed that he will have to drop his title to Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. This however, didn’t go well with Reigns and he expressed his frustration with it. The rumor is that Reigns and Triple H had a heated discussion with each other backstage at WrestleMania 40.

So, WWE quietly released Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 40. So the question arises why does WWE keep mentioning Roman Reigns even after he was released. It was believed that WWE could reach a new agreement with Roman Reigns in future and things could go back to normal.



What’s the truth?

While one could believe these rumors for gossip, the truth is Roman Reigns has not been officially released by the company. There is also no ground for releasing The Tribal Chief, since he has been the face of the company for nearly a decade now.

Roman Reigns is still with the WWE and he might make a return soon. Few days back, reports emerged that The Tribal Chief is also involved in the storyline of the Bloodline in WWE currently. So, once can believe that Reigns is only on a sabbatical from WWE and is still with the company.

