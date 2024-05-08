'He's Not As Good…': Colby Covington Calls Out Khamzat Chimaev For Potential Five-Round Fight

Welterweight contender Colby Covington does not think highly of Khamzat Chimaev’s fighting skills. Chaos named several reasons as to why he believes the Russian contender to be beatable in the octagon.

The American fighter anticipates a five-round battle against Chimaev. Since his loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296, Chaos looks to redeem himself in a potential match against Borz in the near future.

Colby Covington Attempts To Expose Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is considered to be one of the toughest fighters in the UFC. The Russian fighter possesses an undefeated record of thirteen wins and no losses. The middleweight fighter was recently called out by Colby Covington.

American contender Colby Covington recently challenged Chimaev to a fight in the welterweight division. Although the Russian native belongs to the middleweight division, this match-up is an event fans are expecting.

On The Rush Podcast, Colby Covington spoke on his role in the UFC, a potential match-up with Ian Garry, and being Donald Trump’s favorite fighter. However, a part of the interview that grabbed fans’ interest was Colby anticipating a fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

"I don't think he can last. His cardio doesn't look that good," said Covington. Known for having one of the most durable fighters in the division, Chaos critiques Chimaev's stamina and believes he has the edge over him in that aspect.

Although Khamzat Chimaev managed to emerge victorious against Kamaru Usman at UFC at UFC 294, Covington believes in quite the opposite. The American contender believes The Nigerian Nightmare to have won the fight disregarding the results.

“He's not as good as everybody thinks he is,” said Colby Covington. Much like Borz, the American contender is also known for his efficient wrestling skills in the octagon. A clash between the two contenders has grabbed fans’ interest following the interview.

Khamzat Chimaev is scheduled to fight Robert Whittaker at UFC Fight Night taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Although The Reaper is an underdog, his takedown defense and effective grappling is predicted to give problems for Borz.

Ian Garry Claims Colby Covington To Be Avoiding Potential Fight

Welterweight contenders Ian Garry and Colby Covington’s rivalry goes deeper as time passes by. The American contender insulting Machado’s wife and going personal was not an aspect of trash-talk the Irish fighter took lightly.

Since then, both fighters have been calling each other out for a potential fight. The fight was rumored to have been scheduled for UFC 303 which headlines Conor McGregor going against Michael Chandler.

However, this is not confirmed by the UFC. Ian Garry called out Colby Covington and claimed the American contender was avoiding him. However, Chaos has not responded to these accusations.

“Colby needs to stop running. He doesn't want to say yes,” said Ian Garry. The Irish fighter also revealed the offers that were received for the fight to be held at UFC 303 were turned down by Covington.

With history and hot-blooded rivalry comes an amazing fight. A welterweight match-up between Colby Covington and Ian Garry is one of the most anticipated fights of the year.