‘I Can't Wait For Everyone To See It': Ariana Grande Recounts Her First Day Of Shooting Wicked

Ariana Grande, the 30-year-old singer, songwriter, and now an actor, has officially wrapped up the shooting for her upcoming film Wicked earlier this year and hasn’t been able to stop talking about it. As she walked the ongoing Met Gala 2024 red carpet, she recalled her days of filming and spoke about the experience.

Grande will embody the character of Glinda in the much-awaited first of the two-part feature film adaptation of Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz's 2003 Tony Award-winning stage musical of the same name. She recalled how it had been an emotional and special experience shooting for the film.

Ariana Grande can’t wait for everyone to see the upcoming Wicked

Talking to Variety at the Met Gala 2024 about her first day on the set, Grande said it was the “most emotional day” of her life. “All I remember was holding hands with Cynthia (Erivo) and Jon (M. Chu) and crying. And (Jon) saying, ‘Welcome to Wicked’,” she said. “I can’t wait for everyone to see it” teasing the audience that they will “see a little something very soon.”

"It was just the most extraordinary, transformative and beautiful experience I've ever had in my life," she said to CNN adding, "I love the project so much more now than I ever did, and I've loved it since I was 10 years old."

Further, Grande showered praises on her costar Erivo who plays Elphaba, the girl born with green skin and eventually becomes the Wicked With of the West. “She humanizes in such an extraordinary way and brings her to life. Her eyes, her hands, it’s otherworldly,” said Grande. “She is so open and generous with her performance that it is so easy to be in a scene with her.” Not just her work, Grande spoke highly of Erivo personally and how “getting to know and love her has changed my life as well.” She mentioned how Erivo “wears her heart on her sleeve constantly.” “You look at her eyes and you know she is telling the truth.”

About the upcoming film Wicked

Directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Holzman, the cinematic adaptation of the Broadway musical based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel of the same name is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz. The film, set in the Land of Oz before and after Dorothy Gale's arrival from Kansas, follows the journey of Elphaba (Erivo) as she becomes the Wicked Witch and forges an unlikely friendship and later rivalry with Galinda Upland (Grande), who would later become Glinda the Good.

Grande claimed that her Met Gala outfit also represented the movie. Dressed in a light pink gown by designer Jonathan Anderson, she said she "loved the tie-in of the opalescence of the little hues of pink and green” as pink and green are the characteristic colors of Wicked.

The film stars Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang, and Jonathan Bailey, among others in pivotal roles. The first-look trailer of the film was released during the Super Bowl in February. Wicked is set to hit the theaters on November 27 while its second part is eyeing a late 2025 release.

