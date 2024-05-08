Former WWE Star Explains How AEW Should Have Used All In Footage Of CM Punk and Jack Perry Fight

CM Punk and Jack Perry’s altercation at AEW’s All In pay-per-view in August 2023 was a serious incident. In the world of the professional wrestling industry, coldness between wrestlers is normal, but getting into a physical brawl is a different thing.

And so, when CM Punk and Jack Perry got into a brawl, things got out of hand. Both of these wrestlers were suspended by AEW President Tony Khan. While CM Punk left the company on bitter terms within two months, Jack Perry, though he was absent, has now returned to the AEW.

And when everybody thought that the matter had finally rested, CM Punk addressed this all of a sudden. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Punk spoke about the whole incident and narrated how he felt about it. To counteract this, AEW did not issue a word, but it did release the footage of the entire brawl.

Former WWE star Matt Hardy, who was part of the AEW then, has now given his view on the footage. He said the AEW could have used the footage of the fight in a better way.

Why does Matt Hardy feel so?

Speaking on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, he stated that his wife feels that the AEW should have released the footage along with a bit of commentary. "She wished there would have been commentary over it, as opposed to just kind of like quiet, still footage. They could have almost described it more, which could have put it more in the Jack Perry narrative... actually take his side of the argument," he said.

Matt Hardy contended that by giving a commentary on it, the video would have given a better side of the story of Jack Perry. Ever since the footage was released, The Young Bucks have become the first-ever three-time AEW Tag Team Champions, and Perry has become a full-time member of The Elite.

Did CM Punk say anything about it?

No, CM Punk hasn’t said anything about the footage released by the AEW. He only addressed it during the interview with Helwani, saying that he did reach out to Tony Khan to settle issues between him and Jack Perry, but Khan didn’t do so. So, it reached a point where Punk literally went about hitting Jack Perry at AEW’s All-In show.

