Jo Jung Suk in Hospital Playlist, Lee Sung Kyung in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo: 6 K-drama characters we'd befriend IRL

K-drama characters can range anywhere from being naughty to nice. The best are the ones who are a combination of both and are not only fun to be around but also kind and caring. Jo Jung Seok's character Lee Ik Joon in Hospital Playlist and IU's character Jang Man Wol in Hotel Del Luna are a few examples. Here is a list of 6 best characters we would like to befriend in real life.

6 K-drama characters we would like to be friends with

Lee Ik Joon in Hospital Playlist played by Jo Jung Suk

Jo Jung Suk takes on the role of Lee Ik Joon in the Hospital Playlist. Lee Ik Joon is a happy-go-lucky guy who lives in the moment. Moreover, he is super-talented and is proficient in whatever he does, from singing to surgeries and studies. Additionally, he is also a helpful land kind doctor who not only helps his patients but also cares for his friends and plays cupid for them.

Kim Bok Joo in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo played by Lee Sung Kyung

Lee Sung Kyung plays Kim Bok Joo in the romance comedy Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo. As a friend, she is extremely caring and goes above and beyond to ensure others' well-being. She would also be a good company for food and drinks with her happy vibes and love for food. Kim Bok Joo would also make a good protector as she is super strong.

Lee Jun Ho in Prison Playbook played by Jung Kyung Ho

The role of Lee Jun Ho in The Prison Playbook is played by Jung Kyung Ho. Lee Jun Ho is a prison guard who transfers his station just to ensure his friend's safety. He is a caring friend who takes care of everything from his friend's dating life to family, career, and much more. He may be a little too involved in his friends' lives, but he means well and wishes for the best.

Grim Reaper in Goblin played by Lee Dong Wook

Lee Dong Wook takes on the role of Grim Reaper in Goblin. He is a good-looking character and honestly, who wouldn't want to be friends with him? But he is not about just looks; he has superpowers. The thought of a grim reaper might be scary but who knows, you might end up getting some special favors in the afterlife.

Jang Man Wol in Hotel Del Luna played by IU

Jang Man Wol is a half-dead being who manages a hotel. This character is played by IU in Hotel Del Luna. She has been around for 1000 years. She might sound rude and arrogant at first but as a friend, she will be quite an addition.

She has an extensive wardrobe with a great collection, which she will let you borrow if you are friends. She also fulfils the wishes of the dead. So, Jang Man Wol can help us make our death wishes come true.

Lee Eun Jung in Be Melodramatic played by Jeon Yeo Been

Jeon Yeo Been plays the character of Lee Eun Jung in Be Melodramatic. Lee Eun Jung is a documentary director who is highly successful. Though she does donate all the money she makes, she is great as a friend because she would help you get your revenge.

She is a sarcastic character who will definitely come up with a good offbeat revenge plan. Lee Eun Jung will also be there for you through thick and thin.

