‘He’s Starting to Get Pushed Out’: Sean O’Malley Claims Conor McGregor’s ‘Jealousy’ and ‘Ego’ Triggered Their Social Media Feud

Has Conor McGregor's stardom begun to wane? As he gears up for a return to the UFC after years away, tensions are rising, not just in the ring but on social media too. Sean O'Malley, once a vocal admirer of McGregor, now finds himself at the center of a surprising feud with the former two-division champion.

O'Malley, the UFC bantamweight champion, has openly shared how much he once idolized McGregor. But why the sudden shift? In a candid interview with Bradley Martin, O'Malley suggests that McGregor's critiques stem from jealousy and a bruised ego. Could this be a case of an established star feeling threatened by the new guard?

O'Malley feels the sting of McGregor's jealousy

The recent feud ignited when Conor McGregor took to social media to call out both Ryan Garcia and Sean O'Malley. Garcia had just tested positive for the banned substance ostarine following his win over Devin Haney, which seemed to reignite McGregor's frustrations about fair play in combat sports.

He didn't stop with Garcia; McGregor also revisited O'Malley's past, recalling the bantamweight champion's history with ostarine in 2019. In response, O'Malley didn't hold back during his appearance on Bradley Martin's RealRawtalk.

He said, “I do think there was a lot of jealousy. People like that, that big of an ego, he sees what’s happening. He’s starting to get pushed out, I’m starting to come up." This stark admission suggests a rift fueled not just by allegations of doping but by a shifting landscape in UFC's star power.

Continuing, O'Malley shared, “It’s like, there’s no other reason for him to talk about me. I’ve never said anything but praised him… [Conor] wanted me to sign with their management company, I didn’t want to… I don’t know.” This personal revelation points to a deeper backstory, perhaps indicating previous attempts by McGregor to bring O'Malley closer into his fold, which was rebuffed.

It seems that as one star's light begins to dim, another's starts to shine brighter. What do you think? Is this just the natural cycle of sports, where new talents rise as veterans fade, or is there more to the tension between O'Malley and McGregor?