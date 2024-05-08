Dwight Howard, who played alongside both Kobe Bryant and LeBron James during his stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, shared some interesting insights into their styles.

On the OGs podcast with Mike Miller and Goran Dragic, Howard mentioned Kobe might not even talk to teammates before practice, which (in hindsight) Howard believes was his way of setting a tone for work. On the other hand, Howard described LeBron James as more easygoing, cracking jokes, and having fun with teammates. LeBron, according to Howard, still maintains a competitive edge when it's game time.

When it comes to leadership style, Howard described Kobe as someone who wanted the ball and would take over games. And, Howard mentioned LeBron was like an extension of the coach on the court.

When did Dwight Howard play with LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in the Los Angeles Lakers?

Dwight Howard played with Kobe Bryant and LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers but at different times.

Dwight played with Kobe in the 2012-2013 season. Back then, Howard was acquired by the Lakers in a trade with the Orlando Magic in August 2012. While they were both individually strong, the team fell short of championship glory. They were eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the playoffs.

Dwight Howard had two separate stints with the Lakers alongside LeBron James. The first was a brief one in the 2012-2013 season (overlapping slightly with Kobe's tenure). The second, and more successful, came in the 2019-2020 season. This time around, things clicked.

The Lakers, led by LeBron James, won the NBA championship in the 2019-2020 season played inside the NBA bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Howard played a valuable role as a backup center.

Dwight Howard’s legacy in the NBA

Dwight Howard had a long and successful NBA career. His tenure spanned 18 seasons and 7 teams. He was drafted 1st overall in 2004 by the Orlando Magic and led the Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009, but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. During his time in Orlando, Dwight has won 3 Defensive Player of the Year awards (2009, 2010, 2011) and has earned 8 All-Star selections.

From 2012-2020, Howard bounced around several teams after leaving Orlando, including the Lakers, Rockets, Hawks, Hornets, and Wizards.

FYI, after returning to the Lakers for a second stint in 2019, he also contributed to the Lakers' 2020 championship run. Next, he played for the Philadelphia 76ers and then returned to the Lakers for another season.

Most recently, in 2023, he played for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan's T1 League and won Most Valuable Import honors. Currently, he's playing for the Mets de Guaynabo in Puerto Rico's Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN).