The Undertaker Shares His Thought On Using Paul Bearer's Death In Storyline Vs CM Punk

WWE has had a history of bringing deceased individuals into storylines to spark controversy and create nuclear heat for the bad guy. For instance, Paul Bearer, the former manager of The Undertaker, was brought into a storyline within a week after his unfortunate demise. While Bearer took his last breath on March 5, 2013, a week later, his death was integrated into the WrestleMania 29 storyline between CM Punk and The Undertaker.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway, The Undertaker talked about how his former manager was used in the WrestleMania feud with CM Punk.

The Phenom said when Paul Bearer, whose real name was Wiliam Moody, was considered for inclusion in the storyline, everybody was skeptical that it might be disrespectful to the late WWE Hall of Famer. The Undertaker, however, knew Paul Bearer on a personal level after working with him for so many years, and he thought he would have loved to be still involved in a crucial WrestleMania storyline even after his death.

Taker added that he showed tribute to Paul Bearer at the Hall of Fame, and he was well-acquainted with the legendary manager to know that he would have been thrilled to be involved in that angle, and he would have never taken it disrespectfully.

As per him, The Deadman was motivated for the match with CM Punk because of Paul Bearer's involvement. He was proud of how things turned out at WrestleMania 29, and Paul Bearer would have loved to stand across CM Punk's manager at that time, Paul Heyman.

The history between Paul Bearer & The Undertaker

The Undertaker's first manager was Paul Bearer, whose urn played a big role in controlling The Deadman's performance and healing power in the ring. In the early 90s, Bearer was instrumental in transforming The Undertaker into a dark and sinister persona.

After five years of association, Bearer turned on The Undertaker, later becoming a debuting Kane's manager and producing one of the greatest sibling rivalries of all time. When The Undertaker was the leader of The Ministry of Darkness, he had a brief association with Paul Bearer. Furthermore, Bearer was involved in different angles with The Deadman throughout the Ruthless Aggression Era.

