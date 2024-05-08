What Is The Meaning of Dua Lipa's Name? Early Life, Career And More About Levitating Singer

No doubt, today Dua Lipa is known to almost everyone! Dua Lipa's journey to becoming a chart-topping artist began in London, where she was born on August 22nd, 1995. While still in primary school, she displayed a talent for music, taking both cello and singing lessons at the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre School. When she was 13, her family moved to Kosovo, but she returned to London at the age of 15. While attending school, Dua also completed A-Levels in Politics, Psychology, English, and Media Studies. In addition to her academic studies, she pursued her passion for music through weekend classes at Sylvia Young and gained some early modeling experience with brands like ASOS and Topshop.

Dua has two younger siblings—a sister named Rina and a brother named Gjin. In 2018, when she won a BRIT award, her siblings "collected the award on her behalf," sharing the moment with celebrities like Ed Sheeran and Stormzy.

Early music career

Dua's musical journey began with her sharing cover songs on SoundCloud and YouTube. Her early exposure to the industry came in 2013, when she appeared in a commercial for The X Factor, singing Lost In Music by Sister Sledge. This exposure led to her signing a record deal with Warner Records.

Her debut single, New Love, was released in August 2015, a song she co-wrote. She explained that the song was about "facing the fear of losing the only thing that matters to you." Soon after, Dua released her second single, Be The One, which featured actor Ansel Elgort in the music video. The song became a hit, reaching Number 9 on the UK Singles Chart and achieving 2x Platinum certification.

In January 2016, Dua started her first UK and European tour, which began in Bristol and concluded in London. In February, she released her third single, Last Dance. Her fourth single, Hotter Than Hell, came out in May and reached Number 15 on the UK Singles Chart, earning a Platinum certification.

What is the meaning of Dua Lipa’s name?

No, there’s no stage name or actual name for Dua Lipa. She has one name, her given name- Dua Lipa. Her given name means "love" in Albanian. "A lot of people never really believe that my name really is Dua," Dua Lipa said in a sit down with designer Patrizia Pepe. She went on to explain the meaning behind her name, telling Pepe, "My parents are originally from Kosovo, and 'Dua' means love in Albanian."

She told Jimmy Fallon, “I just didn’t appreciate my name as much growing up. Living in London, being born in London, having a full Albanian name like Dua, people pronouncing it wrong.…It means ‘love’ in Albanian. I feel like I just wanted a normal name.”

Breakthrough and debut album

Dua's momentum continued with the release of Blow Your Mind (Mwah) in August 2016. In November, she collaborated with Sean Paul on the track No Lie, which reached Number 10 on the UK Singles Chart and was certified 2x Platinum in the UK.

Her debut album, Dua Lipa, came out in June 2017. The self-titled album produced eight singles and included collaborations with Miguel and Chris Martin. It reached Number 3 on the UK Albums Chart and is certified 3x Platinum.

Grammy success and acting debut

Dua Lipa had a big year at the Grammys in 2019. She won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist, and in the same year, the song Electricity won the award for Best Dance Recording. These were her first Grammy wins.

In 2023, Dua Lipa made her acting debut in the Barbie movie, playing the role of Mermaid Barbie. She surprised fans with her appearance in the blockbuster film, showing a different side of her talent.

Upcoming album release

In March 2024, Dua thrilled her fans by announcing her third studio album, Radical Optimism. The album is set to release on May 3, 2024, and includes her 2024 single, Illusion. The anticipation for her upcoming album has been growing, with fans eager to see what new musical direction Dua will explore.

Dua Lipa's journey from sharing covers online to Grammy-winning artist has been a remarkable one, with each step in her career showing her unique talent and determination. The upcoming release of her third album is just another chapter in her inspiring story.

Dua Lipa’s net worth in 2024

Dua Lipa may be young in the music industry, but her talent and drive have already translated into impressive achievements. At just 28 years old, she's already accumulated an impressive collection of awards – three Brit Awards out of ten nominations, three Grammys from eight nods, and even an NME Award. But beyond the accolades, Lipa is building a strong financial foundation.

Given her success, it's no surprise that her net worth has grown significantly. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dua Lipa's estimated net worth in 2024 is $35 million. This fortune comes from various sources, including music sales, streaming revenue, and brand partnerships. Dua Lipa has inked endorsement deals with brands like Pepe Jeans and Puma, adding to her earnings.

Touring has also been a substantial contributor to her wealth. Although she didn't tour in 2023, the previous year saw her performing across North and South America, Australia, Europe, and the UK. In 2019, her 91-date Future Nostalgia tour generated a whopping $40 million at the box office, underscoring the success and popularity of her live shows.

With the new album, it's likely Lipa will be back on the road soon, adding even more millions to her already impressive net worth.

