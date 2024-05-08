What Is The Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Joke In Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy Movie? Find Out

Picture this: A new movie is about to hit the big screen, and everyone is buzzing with excitement. But wait, there’s a twist! We’re talking about Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s latest action-packed adventure The Fall Guy which is still fresh in theaters. But something about the film caught people’s attention, and it wasn’t all good.

There is a joke in the film that talks about Johnny Depp’s past relationship with Amber Heard raising eyebrows. Let’s take a closer look at what really makes a noise.

The controversial joke in Ryan Gosling’s movie

There's a joke in Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's new action flick that has Johnny Depp fans worried. The joke is referring to John Depp and Amber Heard’s past relationship. This particular scene happens when Hannah Waddingham’s character, a producer on a film set, walks into a messy trailer.

When Hannah walks into the trailer, she immediately says, “It’s like Amber and Johnny were right there.” Now, this seems like a harmless joke, doesn’t it? But hold on, it's causing quite a stir! This joke in the movie brings up the history between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard who were married from 2015 to 2017. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Fall Guy Weekend Box Office: Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt film earns 3 crore in India; USD 65 million globally

The joke’s impact on fans

After a snippet of the film went viral on the internet, people found it disgusting. You can catch the whole buzz on platforms like X (formerly Twitter). They considered it very insensitive, considering the serious stuff that happened between Depp and Heard. Some said, “This is so disappointing, why even put this kind of joke in a movie, especially in 2024.”

Some fans expressed their disappointment, stating that they were previously excited about the movie but are now disappointed with the insensitive comedy. The controversy overshadowed their hopes for what was supposed to be a rom-com movie.

However, despite the backlash, there has been no public response from the cast or crew of The Fall Guy regarding the controversy surrounding the joke.

ALSO READ: The Fall Guy Review: Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's film has noble intentions but fails to recognize itself

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard divorce saga

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were married for a very short period But their relationship didn’t work out. The two split after 15 months of marriage. There have been serious allegations of domestic violence and abuse on both sides.

Heard, in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, hinted at being a victim of domestic violence without naming Depp. This led Depp to file a $50 million lawsuit against Heard. The divorce proceedings quickly escalated, with Depp denying all of them.

The legal battle between Heard and Depp continued to unfold in the public eye, with both parties making headlines with their respective claims and counterclaims. Despite police finding no evidence of a crime, Heard was granted a temporary restraining order. The legal battles continued, with Depp’s daughter and ex-partner defending him, while Heard’s lawyers explained her reluctance to involve the police.

ALSO READ: ‘Its Like Amber And Johnny Were Just In Here’: The Fall Guy Faces Criticism Over Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Joke