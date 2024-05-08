Ric Flair is one of the polarizing figures in professional wrestling, having been involved in many controversies throughout his life. Recently, he appeared to have been entangled in yet another controversy which took place at a restaurant. The incident took place at Piesanos restaurant in Gainesville, Florida.

In a recently surfaced video, the wrestling icon was involved in a heated argument with a restaurant staff named Nicholas. Flair even used a cuss word to address Nicholas after he was told to leave the establishment. As per Flair, he put the place over and spent money there, threatening Nicholas to watch the media the next day and how the move would be bad for him.

After being caught swearing twice in the video, Flair told Nicholas to meet outside and talk to him like a man to settle the beef. From the footage, it was evident that the 75-year-old was unhappy because he couldn't access the restroom, leading to a heated argument with the restaurant worker.

Ric Flair's side of the story

Following the incident, The Nature Boy shared his side of the story on X (formerly Twitter). He claimed to have spent $1500 at Pieosanos only to be disregarded more than any point of his life. He expressed his frustration after getting asked to take 20 photos with fellow customers and the staff of the restaurant. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Nonetheless, he was unfairly kicked out of the place when he protested that the kitchen manager occupied the restroom of Piesanos for an extended period. The former WWE Champion further urged people not to visit the restaurant if they go to Gainesville.

Advertisement

Ric Flair's history of controversies

From watching a video, it would be difficult to give a judgment on who is on the right side, but controversies are nothing new to the sixteen-time World Champion Ric Flair. Throughout his lengthy wrestling career, he was embroiled in real-life conflicts with his peers such as Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, Teddy Long, Bret Hart, and Bruno Sammartino. Not too long ago, Ric had a rift with Becky Lynch over the use of the term 'The Man', but Flair apologized to Lynch afterwards.

ALSO READ: ‘I Passed Out Three Times’: Ric Flair Reveals He Suffered Heart Attack During His Match in 2022