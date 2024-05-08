Netflix Edits Out Kim Kardashian Getting Booed During Tom Brady’s Roast Special

Tom Brady's Netflix roast special was a star-studded event, with top celebrities like Kim Kardashian in the audience. Despite the reality star making a guest appearance, she was unfortunately met with boos from the crowd at the Kia Forum. Netflix later decided to remove this moment from the video.

You won't be able to hear the audience interrupting Kim Kardashian anymore, when she took over stage to roast Brady, because, Netflix has edited out the booing moment from the three hour long video after it was dropped on the streaming giant following it's live broadcast. A note on the screen reads, “edited from a previous livestream.”

If you have watched the comedy special live, you will see a slight difference from the video available on the app now; without any hindrance, the Keeping up with Kardashians star walks onto the stage and continues her roast. Meanwhile, the audience cheering for the 43-year-old during her last jokes is still there in the video.

Kardashian was greeted with boos during The Greatest of All Time: Tom Brady when she took the stage. And the boos went louder when she went ahead to speak, "I know a lot of people make fun of your height," referring to Kevin Hart, however, she had to stop in between, "All right, all right, all right," she said after getting interrupted in between her first joke. Hart was also seen getting surprised by the boos, so much so that he had to come ask the audience to calm down saying, "Whoa whoa whoa."

The Skims founder joked about host Hart, Brady and their rumored relationship, her former stepfather Caitlyn Jenner and her infamous s*x tape incident. While talking about her and the former NFL quarterback's alleged romance, she stated, “I know there were some rumors that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not. I'd just release the tape."

Tom Brady's Netflix roast special is now available to stream on the streaming giant app with an edited version. The event was full of laughter and joy on Sunday night where the seven-time Super Bowl champion alongside many other celebrities took insults gracefully.

