Wi Ha Joon and Jang Ryeo Won's The Midnight Romance in Hagwon: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch, and more

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon starring Wi Ha Joo and Jung Ryeo Won is all set to premiere soon. Helmed by the director of Something in the Rain, this rom-com drama will feature a unique romance between the two lead stars. As fans have much expectation from this new on-screen pair, there’s much curiosity about the drama’s release date, plot, and other important details. So ahead of its much-awaited premiere, let’s have a look at The Midnight Romance in Hagwon’s cast, streaming platform, and more.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon release date and time

The upcoming Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won starrer drama will premiere on May 11, 9:20 pm KST (5:50 pm IST)

Where to watch The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon will be released on tvN network in South Korea. International viewers can stream the drama on the Viki app.

Plot synopsis of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon (initially titled Graduation) is set in the backdrop of Daechi, a neighborhood known as the epicenter of private education hubs. The story revolves around an academy instructor named Seo Hye Jin, who tirelessly attends to a student named Lee Joo Ho, trying her utmost to help him land admission to a prestigious university.

The narrative reveals a surprising twist, when years later, Lee Joon Ho returns to the same academy as a rookie instructor, after leaving his job in a large corporation. This action is a reason for his fixation on his first love who is none other than his instructor Seo Hye Jin.

As the duo crosses paths again, romance ensues in an interesting turn of events.

Meet the cast of The Midnight Romance In Hagwon

Wi Ha Joon, known for Gyeongseong Creature (2023), The Worst of Evil (2023), Little Women (2022), and more will transform into Lee Joon Ho, the cheeky student who later transitions into an academy instructor, shaking up Seo Hye Jin’s lives with his sudden return.

Diary of a Prosecutor (2019) actress Jung Ryeo Won plays the veteran instructor of Hagwon (private academy), a dedicated personality in whose life the word defeat doesn’t exist.

Aside from the lead roles, the additional cast of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon boasts a talent influx of prominent actors. Actress So Ju Yeon portrays Nam Cheong Mi, a Korean language instructor in the same academy, while actor Kim Jong Tae transforms into the center’s director Kim Hyun Tak.

On the other hand, Kim Jung Young plays Woo Sung Hee, the Hagwon’s vice president. Actress Kil Hae Yoon takes on the role of counseling director Kim Hyo Im.

In addition, Jang In Sub and Lee Si Hoon respectively play leaders of English department team 1 and Korean department team 2.

Amongst the other supporting characters, Yang Jo Ah, Ahn Hyun Ho, Jang So Yeon, Shin Joo Hyup, and more actors are expected to add depth to the drama’s narrative.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon’s crew members

This upcoming rom-com will be helmed by Ahn Pan Seok, who previously directed Jung Hae In-Son Ye Jin starrer Something in the Rain, Han Jin Min and Jung Hae In-led One Spring Night, Secret Love Affair starring Yoo Ah In and Kim Hee Ae, and more K-dramas.

In addition, the screenplay of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon has been penned by writer Park Kyung Hwa. The cinematography team will be led by Yun Seok Jo, who earlier collaborated with the director on multiple K-dramas.

Now it’s time to sit tight and wait for the highly-anticipated premiere of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, which is promised to deliver heart-fluttering on-screen chemistry between Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won.

