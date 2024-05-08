Over the last few months, there have been several developments on the project that brings back Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after successfully working together on films like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, and De Dana Dan among others. While the film is presently in the writing stage, we hear that Priyadarshan is in talks to direct another feature film in Hindi. According to the latest buzz in the industry, Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan are in talks for an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Priyadarshan and Saif Ali Khan exploring a collaboration on a thriller

“Over the period of time, Priyadarshan has mastered the art of making thrillers in the Malayalam Film Industry and is now looking to make one with Saif Ali Khan in the lead. The talks are on and in a very nascent stage at the moment,” revealed an industry source. The source further added that attempts are being made to take this film on floors by July 2024 with a start-to-finish 40-day schedule.

"The script is ready and it's all about getting the star cast and production house in place. We will have a clearer picture about the outcome of this film in a fortnight, as things are in a very early stage at the moment," the source added.

Priyadarshan aims to start a film each with Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in 2024

Buzz is, Saif Ali Khan has been offered to play the part of a blind man in the film and the actor too has shown some interest to play the part. If things fall in place, Priyadarshan will shoot for the Saif Ali Khan starrer in July and August and then move on to the fantasy comedy with Akshay Kumar by November. Priyadarshan is also discussing and exploring the possibilities of starting a Malayalam thriller and a concrete update on the same will be known soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the upcoming projects of Priyadarshan.

NOTE: The article is based on industry talks and we were not able to independently verify this from sources close to the project!

