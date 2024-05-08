X Men Movie Watch Order: How To Watch The Films In Chronological Order? Find Out

Have you ever wanted to watch the X-Men movies in the order that the story actually unfolds? From mutant heroes to epic battles, the X-Men universe has captured the hearts of fans around the globe. But with so many films it can be tricky to know from where to begin.

So, we’re here to guide you through the X-Men movie marathon. Grab your popcorn, and mutant powers and watch the movies in chronological order.

1. X-Men: First Class

Get ready to travel back to the swinging 60s with X-Men: First Class. This prequel introduces us to a young Charles Xavier, played by James McAvoy, and his journey to becoming Professor X. You can expect dazzling action sequences, heartfelt dramas, and standout performances from the cast.

Release Date: June 3, 2011

2. X-Men: Days of Future Past

In X-Men: Days of Future Past, the X-Men face their greatest challenge yet as they travel through time to prevent a catastrophic future. With a star-studded cast including Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Lawrence, and more, this film jumps between 2023 and 1973.

Release Date: May 23, 2014

3. X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Explore the mysterious past of everyone's favorite clawed mutant in X-Men: Wolverine. This film explores his early years and events that shaped him into the hero (anti-hero) we know today.

Release Date: May 1, 2009

4. X-Men: Apocalypse

X-Men: Apocalypse transports us to the 1980s, where the X-Men must battle against the world’s first mutant, Apocalypse. The ancient mutant awakens after thousands of years to wreak havoc on the world.

Release Date: May 27, 2016

5. X-Men: Dark Phoenix

X-Men: Dark Phoenix follows Jean Grey as she grapples with her newfound powers and the dark force within her. Set in 1992, this film follows Jean Grey as she grapples with her newfound powers. The powers and the dark forces threaten to consume her.

Release Date: June 7, 2019

6. X-men

Return to where it all began with the groundbreaking X-Men, set in the year 2000. Released in 2000, this film introduces us to the iconic characters of the X-Men universe, including Wolverine, Professor X, and Magento. Well, with its iconic characters and themes, X-Men remains a fan favourite of all time.

Release Date: July 24, 2000

7. X2: X-Men United

X2: X-Men United picks up where the first film left off, as the X-Men join forces to face a new threat to mutant-kind. This film sees the X-Men teaming up with their former enemies to face a common threat.

Release Date: May 2, 2003

8. X-Men: The Last Stand

X-Men: The Last Stand brings the original trilogy to a dramatic conclusion. As the X-Men clash with Magento and his Brotherhood of Mutants over the fate of a mutant care. As tensions rise between mutants and humans, the X-Men confront their biggest challenge.

Release Date: May 26, 2006

9. The Wolverine

Join Wolverine on a solo mission to Japan in The Wolverine set primarily in the year 2013. Where he faces off against deadly enemies and confronts his own inner demons. Expect intense fight scenes, emotional scenes, and a story that explores what it truly means to be a hero.

Release Date: July 26, 2013

10. Deadpool

Deadpool introduces audiences to the irreverent and foul-mouthed mercenary with a heart of gold. Meet Deadpool, an unconventional hero seeking vengeance against his enemies. With its mix of laughs and intense scenes, this movie flips the superhero genre on its head.

Release Date: February 12, 2016

11. The New Mutants

Discover the next wave of superheroes in The New Mutants. This movie came out in 2020 and dives into the adventures of a bunch of young mutants. With its horror-infused storyline and compelling characters, it’s a fresh take on the X-Men universe.

Release Date: August 28, 2020

12. Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2 came out two years after the first and even features a cameo from the young X-Men. While the main story unfolds in 2018, Deadpool adds a twist by time-traveling back to the events of X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Release Date: May 2, 2018

13. Logan

Logan was released in 2017, but its story unfolds in the future, in the year 2029. Logan, played by Jackman, is older and no longer fighting as Wolverine. But when he meets Laura, a mutant child with powers like his, he can’t ignore her need for help.

Release date: March 3, 2017

So, what are you waiting for get, set, go, and binge-watch all of this in the correct order.

