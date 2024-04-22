Emotional Michael Porter Breaks Silence on Brother Jontay’s NBA Ban After Nuggets Beat Lakers

Michael Porter Jr. is going through a tough time off the court as the Denver Nuggets’ brothers are in deep trouble. Michael has two brothers, Jontay and Coban.

The recent problems started when Jontay Porter, Porter's younger brother, was banned for life by the NBA for breaking league gambling rules. This season, Jontay bet against the Toronto Raptors, his own team, which resulted in his permanent ban from the league. Whereas Coban is facing time in prison for driving under the influence and causing a fatal accident.

What did Michael Porter Jr say?

Porter stated, "Definitely tried to compartmentalize; some bad and sad stuff happened to a couple of my brothers, but I got, you know, 15, 16 more brothers in here, so I knew I had to be here for them and come in here and do my job and try to prepare to do it at a high level."

However, Michael hasn't let his family problems affect him on the court, as he remains a key player for the Denver Nuggets title defense. The defending champion came up well in the first as he scored 18 points and collected 8 rebounds against the LA Lakers as the Nuggets extended their winning run against them to 10 games.

Michael Porter is finally showing consistency

Porter has experienced setbacks in the past because of back injuries, so his return to the court is evidence of his mental toughness, as it’s not easy for any athlete to make a comeback from a long-term injury. Amid his family's hardships, Porter's on-court performance continues to be a focal point as the Nuggets prepare for Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Nuggets will be hoping that their star player can keep up his form and stay fit as they look to win two championships in a row.

