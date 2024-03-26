Why is Raptors' Jontay Porter Subject of NBA Gambling Investigation? Find Out Details

The moment it seemed that the NBA was doing great overall, reaching new heights, and staying off from any controversy, Jontay Porter might have come into the picture with a different idea.

According to a league spokesman on Monday, the NBA is looking into Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter after odd bets were purportedly made on his performance during several games this season.

During the Raptors' defeats to the Sacramento Kings on March 20 and the Los Angeles Clippers on January 26, an undisclosed gambler or gamblers made sizeable bets on individual statistics such as points, rebounds, assists, and three-pointers, according to an ESPN report.

Porter only played a few minutes in each game before leaving early with minor injuries. Additionally, gamblers who placed wagers believing that Porter's specific statistics would fall "under" the predetermined betting lines prevailed in both instances.



What did the NBA and Toronto Raptors have to say?

The NBA spokesperson said, "We're looking into it."

On the other hand, the Toronto Raptors have declined to comment.

Why is Porter being investigated?

Porter only got four minutes of action against the Clippers before leaving with an eye injury. In that time, he finished with one assist, three rebounds, and one point. He played just three minutes against the Kings, finishing with no points, two rebounds, and no assists before being forced to leave due to illness.

The suspicion about Porter was raised after DraftKings revealed that the bets on him were the most profitable ones on those respective nights.

NBA has avoided gambling scandal since Tim Donaghy pleaded guilty

Since referee Tim Donaghy entered a guilty plea on federal charges for placing bets on games, he officiated in the 2005–06 and 2006–07 seasons, the NBA has managed to avoid a major gambling scandal.

Adam Silver has pushed for the expansion of legalized sports betting and formed business relationships with gambling companies during his tenure as commissioner.

According to league regulations, no employee—including coaches, players, and referees— can put bets on NBA games. The league's gambling policy violations are punishable by fines, suspensions, and contract termination. Rudy Gobert, a center for the Minnesota Timberwolves, was fined $100,000 by the NBA earlier this month for implying that gamblers influenced the league's referees.

