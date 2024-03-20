Fact check: Did Dwight Howard Really Sign 10-Day Contract With Lakers? Exploring Viral Rumour

Social Media is trailblazing with the sound of Dwight Howard making his NBA return for none other than the Los Angeles Lakers. According to the rumors being surfaced online, Dwight Howard has signed a 10-day contract with the Lakers. But, with the contract being of 10 days many fans are unable to process and are unsure whether it is a fact or not.

Dwight Howard is a seasoned basketball player, who can help the Lakers who are facing injury problems with their key players in the season. But, is it true, is he signing with the Lakers? These are the two big questions. With so many parody accounts online, how will one differentiate between real and fake? So, first of all, Dwight Howard hasn’t signed any contract with the Lakers, and that too for 10 days.

A fake account of Adrian Wojnarowski created all the chaos. It was a fan account of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who is known to have credibility. The parody account posted, “BREAKING: Free agent Dwight Howard has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN”

These types of misleading posts create so many problems. Also, if ESPN were to report this fact they would have posted something online, but they reported nothing on Dwight Howard.

Advertisement

Dwight Howard plays for Mets de Guaynabo a team based in Puerto Rico

After leaving the NBA, Dwight Howard spent time playing for clubs in Taiwan and the Philippines before relocating to South America. The experienced center has signed a deal with the Mets de Guaynabo in Puerto Rico.

According to Puerto Rican League (BSN) standards, Howard receives $5,000 per week as a foreign player. Howard formerly played for the Strong Group, which competed in the Dubai International Basketball Championship. Last year, he played for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan's T1 League, where he averaged 23.2 points, 57.7% 2-point shooting accuracy, 16.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 blocked shots.

Howard played 60 games with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, averaging 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per 16 minutes.

Howard has averaged 15.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks across 1242 games with the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers, and Lakers (with 1078 starts). His accomplishments include five All-NBA First Team selections and three straight Defensive Player of the Year awards from 2009 to 2011.

ALSO READ: Dwight Howard Faces Setback as Court Rejects Attempt to Dismiss Stephen Harper's Sexual Assault Lawsuit